Funeral For: William “Bill” George Van Wyck

Funeral Date: December 2, 2017,

William “Bill” George Van Wyck, 86, of Morden formerly of Roland, passed away Friday, November 24th at Boundary Trails Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Loreen, 2 daughters, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for William “Bill” George Van Wyck will be held Saturday, December 2nd at 2pm at Roland United Church with family interment at Fairview Cemetery, Roland.

Donations may be made to Roland United Church Building Fund.

Arrangements by Doyle’s Funeral Home, Carman.