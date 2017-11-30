Funeral For: William “Bill” Lepp

Funeral Date: December 5, 2017

William “Bill” Lepp, 91, of Steinbach passed away Wednesday, November 29th at Rest Haven Nursing Home. He is survived by his wife Agnes, 3 daughters, 4 sons, and their families. He was predeceased by 2 granddaughters.

The funeral service for William “Bill” Lepp will be held Tuesday December 5th, 2pm at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at Heritage Cemetery.

Donations may be made to MCC.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.