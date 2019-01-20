Funeral For: William (Bill) Maxymowich

Funeral Date: January 23rd, 2019

William (Bill) Maxymowich, 78 of Sundown passed away Friday January 18th at DeSalaberry District Health Centre. He is survived by his wife Eva, 1 daughter, 2 sons and their families.

The funeral service for William (Bill) Maxymowich will be held Wednesday January 23rd, 11am at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach with burial at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery in Caliento.

Viewing will be at the chapel ½ hour prior to the service.

Donations may be made to The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or Cancer Care Manitoba.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach