Funeral For: William Janzen

Funeral Date: September 29, 2018

William Janzen, 89, of Winnipeg formerly of Arnaud, passed away Thursday, September 20th at Pembina Place. He is survived by his wife Joyce Friesen, 1 daughter, 1 son, 2 sisters, 1 brother and their families. He was predeceased by his first wife Ella and 2 brothers.

The funeral service for William Janzen will be held Saturday, September 29th at 11am at Arnaud Mennonite Church.

Donations may be made to Mennonite Collegiate Institute or Canadian Foodgrains Bank.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.