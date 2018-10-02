Memorial For: Wilmer Koop

Memorial Date: October 5, 2018

Wilmer Koop, 62, of Winnipeg passed away Sunday, September 30th at St. Boniface Hospital. He is survived by his wife Elenore, 2 daughters and their partners, step-mother Agnes Koop, 1 sister, 2 brothers and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Henry and Helen Koop.

A memorial reception for Wilmer Koop will be held Friday, October 5th at 2:30pm at McIvor Avenue Mennonite Brethren Church, 200 McIvor Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, MCC or Winnipeg Harvest.

Arrangements by Friends Funeral Service, Winnipeg.