Funeral For: Yonatan Elliot Cole Penner

Funeral Date: December 28, 2017

Yonatan Elliot Cole Penner, 26, of Steinbach passed away at his residence. He is survived by his parents Bruce and Kim, siblings and nephews. He was predeceased by 1 brother.

The funeral service for Yonatan Elliot Cole Penner will be held Thursday, December 28th at 2pm at Ridgewood Evangelical Mennonite Church with private family burial prior to the service.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.