Memorial For: Yvonne Levesque

Memorial Date: May 4, 2018

Yvonne Levesque, 85, of Ste. Anne passed away Saturday, April 28th at Villa Youville. She is survived by her husband Dollard “Shorty” Levesque, 3 daughters, 2 sons, 1 sister and their families.

A memorial service for Yvonne Levesque will be held Friday, May 4th at 4pm at Ste. Anne Roman Catholic Church with interment at a later date.

Donations may be made to Parkinson’s Society.

Arrangements by Birchwood Funeral Chapel, Steinbach.