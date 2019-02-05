CFAM is once again partnering with our sister stations the Eagle 93.5 and Country88 for I Love to Read Month! Over the next few weeks we will be visiting schools across the Pembina Valley, along with our friends from Friesens, to read to students.



And here’s the really cool part, every student we read to will receive a book printed at Friesens in Altona. This year it is "Whiteout - A Winnipeg Jets Story".

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner kicked off the fun Friday morning when he stopped by Ecole Elmwood School in Altona, and read to the Grade 2 students there. He had the chance to speak with a couple of them afterward (Bailey, Liam, Myla and Julia ) about reading.

Our school visits will continue this week with Country88 Morning Show Host Daemon Parent reading at Winkler Elementary school Tuesday (Feb 5th) morning. And then Thursday morning (Feb 7th) Eagle 93.5 Morning Show Host Ronny Guenther will stop by Miami School.