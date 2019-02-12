We had the opportunity to visit with Mrs. Bere's Grade 2 class at Manitou Elementary School along with Shayleah from Friesens Corporation. Not only did we get to read Angela's Airplane by Robert Munsch, but Shayleah also read Whiteout! A Winnipeg Jets Story to the class. The big surprise for them was when they all had the chance to take a copy home with them!



