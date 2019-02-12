Details
Category: I Love To Read

We had the opportunity to visit with Mrs. Bere's Grade 2 class at Manitou Elementary School along with Shayleah from Friesens Corporation.  Not only did we get to read Angela's Airplane by Robert Munsch, but Shayleah also read Whiteout! A Winnipeg Jets Story to the class.  The big surprise for them was when they all had the chance to take a copy home with them!

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/i-love-to-read/i-love-to-read-blog/manitou-elementary-school#sigProId587c0e23b5

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login