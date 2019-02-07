Ronny Guenther was very excited to visit the Miami School to read them a few books!

He read:

- Whiteouot: A Winnipeg Jets Story, by Holly Preston

- Sanji and the Baker, by Robin Tzannes and Korky Paul

- Angela's Airplane, by Robert Munsch

- Something Good, by Robert Munsch

And after reeading them these books, each and every grade 2 student in Miami recieved a copy of Whiteout: A Winnipeg Jets Story to take home thanks to Friesen's Corporation!