Ronny Guenther got to read to a wonderful bunch of students at Minnewasta School! The grade 2 kids were very well behaved and excited for I love to read month!
They got to hear 4 books read!
- Sanji and the Baker, by Robin Tzannes and Korky Paul
- Aligator Baby, by Robert Munsch
- Something Good, by Robert Munsch
- Whiteouot: A Winnipeg Jets Story, by Holly Preston
And thanks to Friesen's Corporation they all got a copy of Whiteout: A Winnipeg Jets Story to take home!
