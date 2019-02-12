Ronny Guenther got to read to a wonderful bunch of students at Minnewasta School! The grade 2 kids were very well behaved and excited for I love to read month!

They got to hear 4 books read!

- Sanji and the Baker, by Robin Tzannes and Korky Paul

- Aligator Baby, by Robert Munsch

- Something Good, by Robert Munsch

- Whiteouot: A Winnipeg Jets Story, by Holly Preston

And thanks to Friesen's Corporation they all got a copy of Whiteout: A Winnipeg Jets Story to take home!