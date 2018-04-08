Each year spring arrives with a different feel. This year; not so different, but only lasting too long. Nevertheless, a gardener marches on. Seeding schedules keep on track; cuttings are completed, and the hopes of seeing greenery and flowers becomes stronger.

It is on a cool night that thoughts turn to plants which could be outdoors quicker than others. Possibly ones which, when temperatures permit, can take the spring’s coolness of May. Snapdragons, calendula, osteospermums, cineraria, and yes, even geraniums will be the first outdoors when the ground is workable to get the garden going. Yes, these plants can take the cool temperature (remember though; not freezing, as the early April weather is experiencing now). It only makes us stronger experiencing the high and lows of prairie gardening.

Just dreaming of the first plants to be the first out…. For when the garden begins.