The next gardening season begins!

Just as plants are being tidied, removed, divided and replanted, we are preparing spots for new plantings of bulbs for next year’s bloom. Tulips, daffodil, allium, and garlic varieties are in the garden centres now.

It is a reminder to say these plants need to be planted in the fall in order to bloom in your garden the following year. The winter’s chill prepares the bulbs for the next season’s warmth bringing the bulbs to active growth, and eventually the burst of spring color.

Next spring, we are rewarded with the burst of color enhancing the desire to begin the cycle of gardening again.