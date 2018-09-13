Lawn and Garden Journal Header

The next gardening season begins!

Just as plants are being tidied, removed, divided and replanted, we are preparing spots for new plantings of bulbs for next year’s bloom. Tulips, daffodil, allium, and garlic varieties are in the garden centres now.

It is a reminder to say these plants need to be planted in the fall in order to bloom in your garden the following year. The winter’s chill prepares the bulbs for the next season’s warmth bringing the bulbs to active growth, and eventually the burst of spring color.

Next spring, we are rewarded with the burst of color enhancing the desire to begin the cycle of gardening again.

Lawn and Garden Host

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg is the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

With more than 22 years experience in the greenhouse industry, and a natural flair for growing plants and landscaping, Carla is ready to answer your questions about everything from maples to mushrooms and grass to gardenias.

