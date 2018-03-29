It’s always at this time of the season when greenhouses are in the midst of piles of roots to be planted, and seed plugs to be transplanted. It is the time too when plants from last month’s production start to take form. Leaf shapes, texture and foliage color are beginning. Plants reveal growing habits: upright, pendulous or draping; habits aplenty for dreaming of the designs we can create.

Now forget the fauna or foliage, and think of the color of blossoms. The blossoms of some plants are beginning to take shape too. Each day new hues occur adding to the color pallet of what is to become a garden.

What is your choice? Fauna Or Floral? Sometimes it’s hard to choose.