Lawn and Garden Journal Header

Details

It’s always at this time of the season when greenhouses are in the midst of piles of roots to be planted, and seed plugs to be transplanted. It is the time too when plants from last month’s production start to take form. Leaf shapes, texture and foliage color are beginning. Plants reveal growing habits: upright, pendulous or draping; habits aplenty for dreaming of the designs we can create.

 

Now forget the fauna or foliage, and think of the color of blossoms. The blossoms of some plants are beginning to take shape too. Each day new hues occur adding to the color pallet of what is to become a garden.

 

What is your choice? Fauna Or Floral? Sometimes it’s hard to choose.

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Lawn and Garden Host

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg is the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

With more than 22 years experience in the greenhouse industry, and a natural flair for growing plants and landscaping, Carla is ready to answer your questions about everything from maples to mushrooms and grass to gardenias.

Email her at TheLawnAndGardenJournal
@goldenwestradio.com.

Or call the Lawn & Garden Journal,
Saturdays from 9:15 - 10:00 am
at 800-374-3315

Login