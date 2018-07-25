In the middle of our summer we witness the beauty of nature with the display of colour from all the flowers among us. The show of color is revealed in multiple shapes of blooms; from the tiniest blossom like pink baby’s breath to the gigantic blooms of dinnerplate dahlias.

The workhorse annual plants - petunias, marigold and geraniums keep commercial plantings going. It is the private gardens which show the most variations in plantings using unique displays of bloom shape and colors.

In the heart of summer take time to smell the roses; take in the combinations of floral and fauna displays, and enjoy the garden displays around you.