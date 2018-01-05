Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg is the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

With more than 22 years experience in the greenhouse industry, and a natural flair for growing plants and landscaping, Carla is ready to answer your questions about everything from maples to mushrooms and grass to gardenias.

Email her at TheLawnAndGardenJournal

@goldenwestradio.com.