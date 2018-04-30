Warm spring winds begin to wake trees, shrubs and perennials up in the garden. Already last year’s set of leaf buds are showing signs of developing. We know the energy stored in the trees send energy to these buds. Soon the trees and shrubs will leaf out in stages, at different times, as we anticipate the arrival of the first set of leaves while hopeful too for the emergence of the first set of blossoms. The best yellow is the bright splash from Forsythia shrubs.

It is time too to pull out the garden hose, and give all trees and shrubs a good long drink; especially spruce and evergreen shrubs. Some affected by the winter winds and the sun’s reflective power are revealed by their rust color needles. Their needles have been subjected to a drying effect from the sun and wind, and need moisture restored.

Gardening begins with a good healthy drink of water; gearing up for time in the garden.