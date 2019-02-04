February... with chilly temperatures, and heavy layers of snow blanketing the ground, we begin to shift our thoughts to balmy warm days and sunnier skies. February inspires us to remember the last season of flowers, vegetables and fruits that were among our gardens.

Memories of the bounty bring us to gather notes for the new planting ahead. Excitement builds as we pour over magazines, books and our photos to begin planning. The vision takes hold as we imagine it in our minds.

February is the Valentine month… we love our gardens too. Spring is ahead.

Welcome back to The Lawn & Garden Journal starting for 2019 on Saturday February 9th. I look forward to answering all your questions this season, so be sure to give me a call Saturdays at 9:15am at 1-800-374-3315. And remember, this Saturday, February 9th, as an extra special treat, everyone who calls me with a question will be entered to win a gardener’s prize pack!