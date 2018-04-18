Lawn and Garden Journal Header

It is not a coincidence that we mention weather conditions when we mention gardening. They are like “two peas in a pod”. With a wee chuckle – that phrase too, is fitting for talking about gardening. We just cannot get away from gardening.

 

As the suns intensity is felt we see the remnants of the snow piles dwindling. It is the south sides of protected areas of our gardens that have melted quickly, and may now be showing signs of activity. Yes, the time has come for our tulip and daffodils planted last year, or before, to wake up and begin to emerge. Some may already have poked through the ground.

 

This is when we sometimes want to delay the growth. Ok…… you may say to yourself…. WHAT! Why would we want to delay it? Well, with the way the current weather has been, caution may be taken by just throwing snow onto these plantings to slow their development to ensure no damage by anymore surprise frosts. They may also benefit from the added moisture in the area if snow has also not been in those areas for a while.

 

See spring is one its way…. Slowly and we are already encouraging its proper growth.

It is feeling like spring! Finally!

Lawn and Garden Host

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg is the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

With more than 22 years experience in the greenhouse industry, and a natural flair for growing plants and landscaping, Carla is ready to answer your questions about everything from maples to mushrooms and grass to gardenias.

Email her at TheLawnAndGardenJournal
@goldenwestradio.com.

Or call the Lawn & Garden Journal,
Saturdays from 9:15 - 10:00 am
at 800-374-3315

