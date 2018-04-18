It is not a coincidence that we mention weather conditions when we mention gardening. They are like “two peas in a pod”. With a wee chuckle – that phrase too, is fitting for talking about gardening. We just cannot get away from gardening.

As the suns intensity is felt we see the remnants of the snow piles dwindling. It is the south sides of protected areas of our gardens that have melted quickly, and may now be showing signs of activity. Yes, the time has come for our tulip and daffodils planted last year, or before, to wake up and begin to emerge. Some may already have poked through the ground.

This is when we sometimes want to delay the growth. Ok…… you may say to yourself…. WHAT! Why would we want to delay it? Well, with the way the current weather has been, caution may be taken by just throwing snow onto these plantings to slow their development to ensure no damage by anymore surprise frosts. They may also benefit from the added moisture in the area if snow has also not been in those areas for a while.

See spring is one its way…. Slowly and we are already encouraging its proper growth.

It is feeling like spring! Finally!