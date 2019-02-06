Lawn and Garden Journal Header

Details

We’re excited to welcome back the Lawn and Garden Journal this Saturday, February 9th at 9:15.

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre is returning for her second season hosting the show, and is ready to answer all those questions you’ve been waiting to ask. From how to get your garden plants started indoors before Spring to keeping that succulent looking its best throughout the winter, Carla is ready for your questions.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner checked in with Carla earlier this week while she was taking a break from prepping for her first show back, and getting the Garden Centre ready for plantings.

 

 

Chris and Carla also talked about the popular colour schemes for gardens and yards this year.

 

 

And to build even more excitement for the growing season to come, all callers to the Lawn and Garden Journal this Saturday will be entered to win a Gardener’s Gift Pack. But the key is you have to call Carla with your question, so here’s the number you can dial Saturday morning. 1-800-374-3315. That’s 1-800-374-3315.

 

lawn and garden prize pack feb2019The prize pack you could win this Saturday just by calling in with your question!

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Lawn and Garden Host

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre in Winnipeg is the new host of the Lawn and Garden Journal.

With more than 22 years experience in the greenhouse industry, and a natural flair for growing plants and landscaping, Carla is ready to answer your questions about everything from maples to mushrooms and grass to gardenias.

Email her at TheLawnAndGardenJournal
@goldenwestradio.com.

Or call the Lawn & Garden Journal,
Saturdays from 9:15 - 10:00 am
at 800-374-3315

Login