We’re excited to welcome back the Lawn and Garden Journal this Saturday, February 9th at 9:15.

Carla Hrycyna from St. Mary’s Nursery and Garden Centre is returning for her second season hosting the show, and is ready to answer all those questions you’ve been waiting to ask. From how to get your garden plants started indoors before Spring to keeping that succulent looking its best throughout the winter, Carla is ready for your questions.

Morning Show Co-Host Chris Sumner checked in with Carla earlier this week while she was taking a break from prepping for her first show back, and getting the Garden Centre ready for plantings.

Chris and Carla also talked about the popular colour schemes for gardens and yards this year.

And to build even more excitement for the growing season to come, all callers to the Lawn and Garden Journal this Saturday will be entered to win a Gardener’s Gift Pack. But the key is you have to call Carla with your question, so here’s the number you can dial Saturday morning. 1-800-374-3315. That’s 1-800-374-3315.

The prize pack you could win this Saturday just by calling in with your question!