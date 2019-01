2019 Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tournament

@ Winkler Arena

Round Robin

Northlands Parkway 4 Miles Macdonell 2

Garden Valley vs Linden Christian, 11 a.m.

Miles Macdonell vs Beaver Brae, 1 p.m.

Linden Christian vs Reston, 3 p.m.

Northlands Parkway vs Beaver Brae, 5 p.m.

Garden Valley vs Reston, 7 p.m.

@ Plum Coulee Arena

Round Robin

Miller 4 West Kildonan 1

Steinbach Regional vs Murdoch MacKay, 11 a.m.

West Kildonan vs Roblin, 1 p.m.

Murdoch MacKay vs Virden, 3 p.m.

Miller vs Roblin, 5 p.m.

Steinbach Regional vs Virden, 7 p.m.