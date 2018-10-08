Details
South Central Riot - MMSL 8th Division Champions
Back Row: Volodymyr Tkachenko, Kris Roberts, coach Goran Kuchar, Christian Dyck, Sheperd Chiwandire, Reinaldo Oliveira, Martin Plet, Steven Klassen & Humayun Umar
Front Row: Zein Hamam, Martin Schmirer, Cameron Wiens, Arni Schott, Darrin Michnik, Thomas Klassen & Mark Neuman
Missing: Jake Hildebrand & Markus Enns

 

The South Central Riot are Manitoba Major Soccer League’s 8th Division champions.

Arni Schott scored twice and Kris Roberts and Shepherd Chiwandire added singles as South Central defeated Wolverines FC 4-1 in the division final this past Saturday in Winnipeg.

The Riot edged Colo Colo FC 2-1 in the semifinals.

South Central finished in first place with a record of 14-0 in the 8th Division in their inaugural season in the MMSL and suffered their only loss in the second round of the Bison Cup competition to Superbia FC who competed in the 6th Division.

The Riot will be promoted for the 2019 season.

 

 

8th Division Champs

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

