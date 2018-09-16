A Successful Soccer Season Comes to An End

Details
South Central Youth Soccer U13 Boys WYSA Premier 2 Division Champions and Cambrian Challenge Cup finalists
Back Row: Chad Bergen, Jesse Vanden Berg, Tyrell Dyck, Caleb Voogt, William Vanden Berg, Caleb Hildebrand, Scott Neufeld, Tate Hildebrand, Andrew Vanden Berg & Wes Hamm
Front Row: Justus Thiessen, Jason Schmirer, Sam Bergen, Raavi Maur, Lucas Froese, Santi Bergen & Paulos Wiebe
Missing: Jospin Muhanuzi & Adam Klassen

 

South Central Youth Soccer’s U13 boys team came so close to adding the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association’s Cambrian Challenge Cup to their Premier 2 division championship.

By the time the final whistle blew Saturday morning South Central and Winnipeg South End United played 100 minutes of soccer at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

Tate Hildebrand gave South Central the lead as he scored from William Vanden Berg’s well-placed corner kick in the 70th minute.

South Central’s lead held up until South End United found the back of the net off a rebound from a free kick from outside the 18-yard box with just over a minute left in regulation.

The first 10 minutes of extra time was scoreless.

South End United notched the go-ahead goal a couple of minutes into the second half of extra time and held on for a 2-1 victory and possession of the Cambrian Challenge Cup.

“The teams were very evenly matched,” said head coach Wes Hamm. “The goaltending was good at both ends. They managed to put one by us in extra time and we tried hard and came close but wasn’t able to respond.”

CSYS's left full back Caleb Voogt was the recipient of the Player of the Match award.

South Central, who advanced to the final thanks to a 2-0 win over Bonivital, won the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association’s U13 Premier 2 Division title with an impressive record of 10 wins, two losses and four draws.

“The team was successful because of how hard they worked and because of how much some of the newcomers grew and developed in their skills and understanding of the game,” reflected assistant coach Chad Bergen on their memorable 2018 season.

“What make me the most proud of this team is the growth that I got to witness from the beginning to the end of the season,” added assistant coach Andrew Vanden Berg. “It’s phenomenal.”

photos courtesy Lisa Vanden Berg


