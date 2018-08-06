A Trip to the Nationals

Details
It’s going to be a hectic couple of weeks for South Central’s 15U AAA baseball team.

South Central is the host team for the Western Canada Championship in Winkler from August 16-19.

Then South Central will head off to Oshawa, Ontario for the Canadian Championship which will be held from August 23-26.

South Central earned it’s spot at the Nationals thanks to a 6-4 victory over the North Winnipeg Pirates in the provincial final Sunday afternoon at Optimist Park in Winnipeg.

“It feels wonderful and it’s surreal at the same time,” texted South Central head coach Matt Giesbrecht shortly after his ball club won the provincial title. “Knowing the level of competition at the provincial tournament and then being able to finish at the top – pretty amazing.”

South Central gave up three runs in the bottom of the first and trailed the Pirates 4-2 before rallying for four runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Coach Giesbrecht, who watched his team defeat Winnipeg South 4-2 earlier in the day, mentioned that resiliency was the key to their success.

“We discussed a game plan going into the semifinal game earlier in the day and did not deviate from those ideas as the day progressed.”

South Central recorded three wins and one loss in the round robin.

The provincial champions outscored the BoniVital Black Sox 9-8 and blanked Pembina Hills 10-0 on Friday.

On Saturday South Central shutout the Carillon Sultans 1-0 and lost 12-2 to North Winnipeg.

“With respect to our pitching and catching, it was very important that we establish our off-speed pitch which in turn made the fastball very effective,” commented Giesbrecht. “Our defense was solid. The outfield tracked the ball extremely well and our infield made key plays and double plays when needed. The hitting was timely as we were able to receive contributions through the lineup the entire weekend. This was very evident in the semifinal and the championship game.”

So now the countdown begins to the Westerns in Winkler followed by the Nationals in Oshawa in back-to-back weeks.

That’s a lot of high calibre baseball over a short period of time.

“I don’t think our approach changes in any way heading into these events,” noted Giesbrecht. “We will continue having regular practices and do our best to help the players remain focused on our goals we set out to achieve at the beginning of the season.”

“This is a very special group of baseball players and treat each other as family,” added the South Central head coach. “Simply said, they play as a unit and always show the ability to remain focused to perform the task at hand. As a coaching staff, what more could you ask of your players!”

 

Monday, August 6th

Border Baseball League
Cartwright at Baldur, 7 p.m.
(Regals lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)

American Baseball Association
Cleburne at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Cincinnati at New York, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday, August 5th

MJBL
Elmwood 8 St. James 6 (11 innings)
(Giants win best of 5 final 3-0)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
13U AAA @ West St. Paul
Final: Brandon 9 Oil Dome 7
15U AAA @ Optimist Park in Wpg
Final: South Central 6 North Wpg 4

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg 2 Chicago 1

Major League Baseball
American League
Seattle 6 Toronto 3
Cleveland 4 Los Angeles 3
Chicago 8 Tampa Bay 7
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9 Texas 6
Oakland 6 Detroit 0
Boston 5 New York 4 (10 innings)
National League
Atlanta 5 New York 4 (10 innings)
Washington 2 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 5 Miami 3
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 5 Milwaukee 4 (11 innings)
San Diego 10 Chicago 6
San Francisco 3 Arizona 2
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 3 Houston 2

