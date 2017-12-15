Aces & Cougars Ready to Drop the Puck on Winter Classic



It is without a doubt the highlight of the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary season and it takes place this weekend.

The Miller Aces and Carman Cougars, who were charter members during the league's inaugural season back in 1968-69 and have played every year since, will meet outdoors Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld in the 50th anniversary Winter Classic.

"There's a lot of excitement," said Miller head coach Rob Smith. "The town is very excited. Everybody is hoping for a great day weather wise."

The Aces hold down top spot in Zone 4 with a 12-2 record and are riding a nine-game winning streak heading into the Winter Classic.

"We're hopefully going to get a skate in Friday night or Saturday morning depending on the weather," Smith said. "It would be nice for our guys just to get out there and get a feel for the ice and the whole atmosphere and the fresh air. It's going to bring back a lot of memories for myself, that's for sure."

The Cougars have won only three of 14 games this season but seven of their losses have been by one goal.

"I don't know if our players truly know what to expect," said Carman coach Darrell Ens. "I don't think any of them have ever played a meaningful hockey game on an outdoor surface but they're excited to be participating in it and just to represent Zone 4 in the 50th anniversary."

"We talked about it a couple of years ago how it would be really nice to do something like this," Smith added. "We talked about it at a league meeting and I just kind of threw it out there. The two obvious choices would be Altona and Carman. Both are long standing teams in the league, lot of team history and lots of interest from both communities. It's going to be real nice touch for the league to celebrate the 50th. I went through 50 years worth of yearbooks and took some pictures of teams from the past. I think there's going to be a lot of older guys out there watching and reflecting."

Until the puck drops at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld, no one knows what to expect when it comes to the weather.

"For me as a coach, I just want to be warm," said coach Ens. "For the players, they're just going to have fun. The surface is about the same but the boards and the bounces and the lack of glass is going to be different. They just have to approach it with a good work ethic and go from there."

As for playing the game in Rosenfeld.

"They wanted it," said coach Smith. "They have a nice full size rink out there. The boards are in excellent condition. They put netting up around the ends. That Rosenfeld Rink Committee and the whole town in general - great people and great organization. Those guys are putting in countless hours. A couple of guys I know went to the Jets game Monday night in Winnipeg and on their way back, I think it was around 11 p.m., they could see from the highway that the lights were still on and guys were out flooding the ice. This is what hockey is all about. It's all about the love of the game and it's really our culture isn't it."