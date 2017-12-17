Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars



Kirby Sawatzky scored four times as the Miller Aces won the Zone 4 High School Hockey League's 50th anniversary Winter Classic 8-3 over the Carman Cougars Sunday afternoon in Rosenfeld.

"They were all from this guy," Sawatzky said when pointing to his linemate Colton Harder. "They were nice passes. I just had to tap them in."

Cole Parago got the games first goal just about halfway through the first period and before the period was over Sawatzky found the back of the net a pair of times to put his team up 3-1 after twenty. Tyler Park, who had a hand in all three Cougars goal scored his first of two on the afternoon in the first.

The Aces took control of the game in the second period and scored five times. Sawatzky would complete his hat trick and add a fourth, while Harder would find the back of the net once and finish the period off with four points. Also in the second Braden Hildebrand would also tally and the Aces led 8-1 after two.

Meanwhile, the third period belonged to Carman. The Cougars would shorten the Aces lead by a pair with a pair of power-play markers from Dylan McLaren and Park.

Declan Enns made 23 saves in the win for the Aces.

Cougars goaltender Alex Clemis turned aside 22 of the 30 shots he faced and talked about playing in the outdoor game.

"It was a lot of fun," said Clemis. "Besides the score, it was a great experience to be out here."