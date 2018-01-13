Details
Category: Local Sports


The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday.

Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of Ile des Chenes 5-0 in the championship game of the Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tournament.

Miller beat Portage Collegiate and Beaver Brae of Kenora in the preliminary round on Friday.

Ryan Geirnaert made 15 saves as the Aces blanked the Trojans 8-0.

Bryson Loewen had two goals and two assists in Miller’s 5-3 victory over the Broncos.

Andrew Dyck had a goal and an assist as Cole Martens had a pair of helpers as the Aces edged the Steinbach Regional Secondary School 4-3 in the semifinals.

Miller captured the Neepawa Slashers Tournament in October and won the Morden Thunder tourney in late November.

 

Photo courtesy Elexis Penner

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Jones Advances to Scotties Final

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer and Dawn McEwen are one away from representing Manitoba at the National Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, British Columbia. The St. Vital…

Aces Win Winkler Invitational

The Miller Aces won their third tournament of the hockey season Saturday. Colton Harder scored three times and Declan Enns stopped all 29 shots he faced as the Aces defeated Gabrielle Roy Les Roys of…

Playoff Time at the Scotties

The rock throwing began Wednesday with 16 teams all after the same goal – win the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. After the completion of the round robin 12 of those teams…

The Round Robin Winds Down at the Scotties

The end is in sight. The round robin concludes today and the playoffs start tonight at the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Killarney. Kerrie Einarson of East St. Paul clinched first…

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tourney

Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionship FinalMiller 5 Gabrielle Roy 0Third Place GameSteinbach Regional Secondary School 5 Northlands Parkway 3Semifinals Gabrielle Roy 6…

Family Time at the Scotties

There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report

The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate

The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline

The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties

Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report

Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg

Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties

Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach

Troy Martyniuk made 47 saves on 49 shots as the Winkler Flyers doubled the Steinbach Pistons 4-2 in their first home game since the Christmas break. The Flyers’ netminder was in top form on Tuesday…

This Week in Curling

The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Killarney this week. Host committee co-chair Elaine Hunt will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase

The Winkler Flyers will be well represented at the upcoming MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January 15th and 16th in Regina. Goaltender Troy Martyniuk and Defensemen Mitch Dyck and Collin Caulfield…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Norman Northstars in Thompson this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials

The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials wrapped up Sunday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie in dramatic style. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris were 8-6 winners over Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue,…

Flyers Struggle To Find Consistency In Wayway

It was a rough ending to the Flyers weekend road trip as the Orange and Black fell 5-1 to the Waywayseecappo Wolverines on Sunday afternoon. Brady Pupp scored the lone goal for Winkler as the Flyers…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, January 13th

SEMHL
Warren 10 Winkler 1
Notre Dame 7 Carman 4

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Pembina 6 Morris 3

MJHL
Winkler 4 Dauphin 1
Steinbach 4 OCN 1
Selkirk 5 Waywayseecappo 2
Portage 6 Swan Valley 2
Wpg Blues 6 Neepawa 3

MMJHL
Transcona 9 Pembina Valley 5

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley 7 Eastman 4
Yellowhead 6 Central Plains 4
Kenora 6 Southwest 0
Brandon 6 Interlake 2
Wpg Bruins 13 Norman 3
Wpg Wild 3 Parkland 2 (OT)

WHL
Medicine Hat 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

AHL
Iowa 5 Manitoba 4

NHL
Minnesota 4 Winnipeg 1
Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 7 N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston 4 Montreal 3 (OT)
Philadelphia 5 New Jersey 3
Colorado 4 Dallas 1
Edmonton at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

NFL
NFC Divisional Round
Philadelphia 15 Atlanta 10
AFC Divisonal Round
New England 35 Tennessee 14

NBA
Golden State 127 Toronto 125
L.A. Lakers 107 Dallas 101 (OT)
L.A. Clippers 126 Sacramento 105
Oklahoma City 101 Charlotte 91
Washington 119 Brooklyn 113 (OT)
Chicago 107 Detroit 105
San Antonio 112 Denver 80

Sunday, January 14th

SEMHL
Altona at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Morden at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs St. Vital
@ Wpg, 3:30 p.m.

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Interlake
@ Warren, 4 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Central Plains vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 2:30 p.m.
Norman vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 2 p.m.
Southwest at Kenora, 2:30 p.m.
Brandon at Wpg Bruins, 2 p.m.
Wpg Wild vs Parkland
@ Swan River, 2 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Iowa @ Wpg, 2 p.m.

NHL
Detroit at Chicago, 11:30 a.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 2 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

NFL
AFC Divisional Round
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
NFC Divisional Round
New Orleans at Minnesota, 3:40 p.m.

NBA
Milwaukee at Miami, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 7 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

Funk To Hit Hardwood With Wesmen

Flyers Come Back To Win In Dauphin

Jets Point Streak Continues

Stoughton Thrilled With Mixed Doubles Trials in Portage

The Top Five

Costly Mistakes Hurt Flyers In Virden

Sawatzky Ranked Number One In Canada

Junior Champions

Provincial Junior Curling Championships

Jets Beat Oilers But Lose Scheifele

The Top Seeds for the Provincials

Olympians

Zone 4 Holiday Matinees

The SEMHL Report

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

This Week in Curling

Zodiacs Capture Iceplex Tourney

The Hawks Report

Aces Win 50th Anniversary Winter Classic Over Cougars

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

13
Jan
2018
VITA & AREA WINTER FESTIVAL

13 January 2018 - 14 January 2018, 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Vita, MB





15
Jan
2018
Mature Driving for Seniors

15 January 2018 2:00 pm

Gardens on Tenth - multi purpose room, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Education and Financing Info Session -Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





16
Jan
2018
Mothers & Daughters in Touch - Altona

16 January 2018 6:30 pm

West park School, Altona





17
Jan
2018
Income Tax and Benefit Return

17 January 2018 9:30 am

Regional Connections





17
Jan
2018
Evening Women's Conversation Group

17 January 2018 , 7:00 pm

TBA





17
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Unitarian Universalist Open House

17 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

South Central Regional Library Morden Branch, Morden





Login