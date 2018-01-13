Aces Win Winkler Invitational

Family Time at the Scotties There’s nothing like sharing some quality family bonding time especially when you’re trying to win the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts. That’s exactly what three-time champion Barb Spencer…

The SEMHL Report The Hawks defeated the Maroons 5-4 in Altona. Notre Dame forward Matt Gingera scored four times Thursday night and will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20…

Central Regional Star Skate The Winkler Skating Club has skaters going to the Central Regional Star Skate Competition in Carman this Saturday. Back Row: Jane Hiebert, Jessica Heinrichs, Brookelyn Kuhl, Daniels Heinrichs,…

Flyers Add Size And Skill At Trading Deadline The Winkler Flyers added two new pieces at the MJHL trade deadline, acquiring 18-year-old defenseman Erik Dahl (99) from the Minot Minotauros (NAHL) and 19-year-old forward Nick Lund (98) from the…

Five Trips to the Scotties Kerri Einarson, Selena Kaatz, Liz Fyfe and Kristin MacCuish have thrown rocks, swept rocks and have won a lot more games than they've lost at the Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Tundra…

The Flyers Report Winkler faced the Steinbach Pistons and Winnipeg Blues on back-to-back nights. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Good Effort Goes Unrewarded In Winnipeg Despite a solid effort in Winnipeg on Wednesday night, the Winkler Flyers suffered a 4-2 loss at the hands of the Blues. Matt Christian and Griffin Leonard did the goal scoring for the Flyers, who…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report A look back at the first four months of the school sports year. Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Chad Falk will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Day One at the Scotties Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in…

Martyniuk Leads Flyers To Victory Over Steinbach Troy Martyniuk made 47 saves on 49 shots as the Winkler Flyers doubled the Steinbach Pistons 4-2 in their first home game since the Christmas break. The Flyers’ netminder was in top form on Tuesday…

This Week in Curling The Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be held in Killarney this week. Host committee co-chair Elaine Hunt will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

Flyers Well Represented At MJHL/SJHL Showcase The Winkler Flyers will be well represented at the upcoming MJHL/SJHL Showcase taking place January 15th and 16th in Regina. Goaltender Troy Martyniuk and Defensemen Mitch Dyck and Collin Caulfield…

The Hawks Report Pembina Valley played a pair of games against the Norman Northstars in Thompson this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m.…

Lawes & Morris Win Mixed Doubles Trials The Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Trials wrapped up Sunday at Stride Place in Portage la Prairie in dramatic style. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris were 8-6 winners over Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue,…