Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

Details
Category: Local Sports

It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both scored power-play goals for the Flyers who end the night in a second place tie with OCN in the league standings.

After a 5-0 win over the Waywayseecappo Wolverines the night before, the Flyers went back to goaltender Troy Martyniuk in search of their second win of the season against the Blizzard. The Flyers were all over OCN in the opening minutes but failed to get the puck past Blizzard goaltender Emilien Boily. That would prove to be the theme all game long.

The Blizzard scored first on a goal mouth scramble just over eight minutes into the game and would take that 1-0 lead into the break. Two more goals from the top of the crease in the first seven minutes of the second gave OCN and three goal lead and put Winkler in a hole.

They started to climb out of it just a few minutes later when defenseman Collin Caulfield scored a power-play goal to cut OCN’s lead to 3-1. Matt Christian and Will Blake assisted on Caulfield’s second of the year. Later in the period, Winkler went back on the power-play and made it a one goal game thanks to Will Blake’s second goal in as many games to make the score 3-2 for the Blizzard. Nolan McGuire and Garrett Kuklica picked up the helpers on the assistant captain’s eighth of the season.

Winkler carried the play in the third and outshot the Blizzard 19-9 in the final period but Boily continued to keep his team in the lead. The Blizzard took advantage of an undisciplined Winkler penalty midway through the third, scoring their second power-play goal of the game and increasing their lead to 4-2.

Winkler had two power-plays of their own in the final five minutes, but despite their best efforts they were unable to find the mark. The Blizzard scored an empty net goal with just under two minutes left in regulation to skate away with a 5-2 victory.

Troy Martyniuk played well in the loss as the Flyers outshot OCN 41-33. Both teams were 2-for-5 on the power-play.

The Flyers (22-11-0) will now prepare for their final weekend before the Christmas break. They will play the Terriers in Portage on Friday night in a game you can hear on Country 88.9FM and online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com. Then on Saturday, the two teams will square off in Winkler in the last Winkler Flyers home game until January 9th. Puck drop both nights is 7:30pm.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS
1ST STAR – G EMILIEN BOILY (0CN)
2ND STAR – D MATTHEW GREENING (OCN)
3RD STAR – F WILL BLAKE (WINKLER)

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Local Sports

Bad Breaks Sink Flyers At Showcase

It was a game of bad breaks, missed opportunities and untimely penalties as the Winkler Flyers fell 5-2 to the OCN Blizzard at the MJHL Showcase in Winnipeg. Collin Caulfield and Will Blake both…

This Week in Curling

The Canola Growers Provincial Junior Curling Championships begin Boxing Day in Altona. Host committee co-chair Keith Stoesz will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

Flyers Shutout Wolverines At Showcase

Nolan McGuire and Matt Christian each recorded three points and Troy Martyniuk stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Winkler Flyers blanked the Wayway Wolverines 5-0, Monday night at the MJHL Showcase…

Jets Back in the Win Column

The Winnipeg Jets three-game winless streak is over. Mathieu Perreault had two goals and an assist as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 Monday night at Bell MTS Place. "Sometimes it's tough…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley has won just four of its last 10 games. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Kehler Signs With Kings

Portland Winterhawks goaltender Cole Kehler signed a three-year entry level contract with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The 19-year-old Altona product, who was between the pipes for the…

The SEMHL Report

The Redskins improved their record to 4 and 3 thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Altona Maroons on Thursday night. Morden coach Mark Thiessen will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs…

The Flyers Report

Winkler lost home games to the Dauphin Kings and Winnipeg Blues after beating the Steelers 2-1 in Selkirk. Head coach Ken Pearson will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at…

Working Towards the Winter Games

Manitoba hockey fans got the opportunity to witness one of the great rivalries in the sport Tuesday night in Winnipeg. Canada and the United States met at Bell MTS Place in game four of their…

Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Redhawks finished second at the Provincial "A" Varsity Girls High School Volleyball Championship in Brandon. Redhawks coach Jerry Waldner will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports…

Flyers Blanked By Visiting Blues

The Winkler Flyers deserved a better fate in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Winnipeg Blues on Tuesday night. The Flyers generated chances but no goals, losing for the fourth straight time on home ice.…

This Week in Curling

It was gold for Manitoba at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston last month. 2017 champion Stacey Fordyce will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at 11:35…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley defeated both the Southwest Cougars and Interlake Lightning this past weekend. Head coach Rylan Price will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. &…

Winkler Stumbles At Home

Weiland Parrish scored the lone goal for the Flyers in a 4-1 loss to the visiting Dauphin Kings on Saturday night. The short-handed Flyers generated significant chances but lacked execution while…

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day 3

Provincial High School Varsity Volleyball ChampionshipsSaturday, December 2nd AAA @ BrandonGirls Final Neelin over Westgate 25-22, 25-21 Third Place Game Virden over Landmark 25-21, 25-21Semifinals…

Winning Streak at Home Continues

The Winnipeg Jets have won five straight games at Bell MTS Place. Kyle Connor scored twice and Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and two assists as Winnipeg beat the Vegas Golden…

Flyers Remain In First Place After Win In Selkirk

The Winkler Flyers won their first game of December, 2-1 over the Steelers in Selkirk. This was also the Flyers fourth straight victory. Having the week off to rest and prepare after three wins in…

The SEMHL Report

The Beavers host the Morden Redskins on Saturday night. Carman coach Brett Dow will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Fall Meeting Brings Change To Border West

The Border West Baseball League is no longer. Welcome the Border Baseball League. "It was a long time ago when they went to the name Border West and there was a bit of drama involved," said league…

Becoming The 'Maine' Man: The Evolution Of Matthew Thiessen

He may be only 17 years old, but goalie Matthew Thiessen is both wise and skilled beyond his years. Having recently announced his commitment to the University of Maine, Thiessen took some time to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, December 12th

SEMHL
Notre Dame 7 Carman 1

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Northlands Parkway
@ Winkler, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Showcase 
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Wpg Blues 5 Dauphin 1 
Steinbach 4 Swan Valley 0
OCN 5 Winkler 2
Neepawa 6 Waywayseecappo 2

WHL
Brandon 3 Kamloops 2

NHL
Edmonton 7 Columbus 2
New Jersey 5 Los Angeles 1
Washington 5 Colorado 2
Buffalo 3 Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 3 St. Louis 0
Minnesota 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Florida at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Vegas, 9 p.m.

NBA
New York 113 L.A. Lakers 109 (OT)
Denver 103 Detroit 84
Cleveland 123 Atlanta 114
Brooklyn 103 Washington 98
Dallas 95 San Antonio 89
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris at Carman, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Showcase
@ Bell MTS Iceplex in Wpg
Steinbach vs Dauphin, 3 p.m.
Selkirk vs Swan Valley, 4 p.m.
Virden vs Neepawa, 6 p.m.
Portage vs Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Wpg Wild vs Eastman
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.
Wpg Thrashers vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local Sports

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

Goalie Of The Month

This Week in Curling

Seven Unanswered

Flyers Coaches To Represent MJHL In Player Showcase

The Hawks Report

Provincial Junior Varsity Volleyball Championships - Day Three

Aces Capture Thunder Tourney

Flyers Double Stampeders To Complete Weekend Sweep

Flyers Dominate Kings In Dauphin

The SEMHL Report

Flyers Start Road Trip With A Win

Back on Track

Super Skate

The Flyers Report

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

This Week in Curling

Flyers' Struggles Continue Against Visiting Terriers

Nighthawks Repeat as Golden Bears Champions

Local Sports Archives

Community Events

12
Dec
2017
Eden Health Care Family & Friends Support Group

12 December 2017 - 13 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eden Mental Health Centre - Evergreen Building, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Buhler Active Living Centre's - "Holly Daze" Toy & Food Drive in Support of Donate Love

13 December 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Sound of Music Movie - Winkler Senior Centre

13 December 2017 1:00 pm

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Yaste of the Holidays

13 December 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

United Church Basement Altona





13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





13
Dec
2017
Welcome to Canada

13 December 2017 7:00 pm

Regional Connections





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Coffee with MLA Cameron Friesen

14 December 2017 10:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





Login