Bad Middle Frame Costs Flyers In Game Three



The Winkler Flyers gave up four goals in the second period in a 5-1 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Three of their Semi-Final series on Tuesday night. Weiland Parrish scored the Flyers’ lone goal on the power-play, as the difference in the game came down to the Oil Caps capitalizing on their chance and the Flyers coming up short.

Looking to avoid going down 3-0 in this best of seven series, the Flyers had good effort in the first period and had a number of good looks around the Virden net. Both teams failed to produce on their three power-plays in the first 20 minutes and the game went scoreless into the second.

The Flyers second period woes continued on Tuesday as the Oil Capitals took advantage of some costly Winkler turnovers and scored back to back goals in the first seven minutes of the period. Then on a delayed Winkler penalty, Virden scored again and led 3-0 with just under five minutes left before intermission. Winkler’s middle period got even worse when Virden moved in front by four goals with a late power-play marker and the home side took their 4-0 lead into the third. Of the 32 goals the Flyers have given up so far in the playoffs, 17 of those have come in the second period.

Flyers netminder Troy Martyniuk, who had battled heavy traffic all night and was bumped hard on a number of occasions through the first 40 minutes, was lifted in favor of Aaron Brunn to start the third.

Winkler began the final frame with a 5-on-3 power-play goal and it came off the stick of Weiland Parrish, who scored his fourth of the playoffs, 2:19 into the period. Coltyn Bates and Erik Dahl drew the assists. The Oil Caps responded with another power-play goal of their own before the halfway point of the third to regain their four goal lead.

Martyniuk made 21 saves on the 25 shots he faced and Aaron Brunn turned aside 11 of the 12 shots he faced in relief. Winkler outshot Virden 38-36 overall. The Flyers were 1-for-8 on the power-play and 4-for-6 on the penalty-kill.

The series will now shift back to Winkler for Game Four on Thursday night, with the Flyers looking to avoid elimination down 3-0 in the series. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm with the pregame show on Country 88.9FM, online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com and www.hockeytv.com getting underway at 7:25pm.

You can get your tickets in advance at the Winkler/Morden Coop Gas Bars or Petro Canada Gas Bar in Winkler.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST – F RYLEE ZIMMER (VIRDEN)

2ND – KIRKLAN LYCAR (VIRDEN)

3RD – G RILEY McVEIGH (VIRDEN)

GAME STATS