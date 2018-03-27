Bad Middle Frame Costs Flyers In Game Three

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winkler Flyers gave up four goals in the second period in a 5-1 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Three of their Semi-Final series on Tuesday night. Weiland Parrish scored the Flyers’ lone goal on the power-play, as the difference in the game came down to the Oil Caps capitalizing on their chance and the Flyers coming up short.

Looking to avoid going down 3-0 in this best of seven series, the Flyers had good effort in the first period and had a number of good looks around the Virden net. Both teams failed to produce on their three power-plays in the first 20 minutes and the game went scoreless into the second.

The Flyers second period woes continued on Tuesday as the Oil Capitals took advantage of some costly Winkler turnovers and scored back to back goals in the first seven minutes of the period. Then on a delayed Winkler penalty, Virden scored again and led 3-0 with just under five minutes left before intermission. Winkler’s middle period got even worse when Virden moved in front by four goals with a late power-play marker and the home side took their 4-0 lead into the third. Of the 32 goals the Flyers have given up so far in the playoffs, 17 of those have come in the second period.

Flyers netminder Troy Martyniuk, who had battled heavy traffic all night and was bumped hard on a number of occasions through the first 40 minutes, was lifted in favor of Aaron Brunn to start the third.

Winkler began the final frame with a 5-on-3 power-play goal and it came off the stick of Weiland Parrish, who scored his fourth of the playoffs, 2:19 into the period. Coltyn Bates and Erik Dahl drew the assists. The Oil Caps responded with another power-play goal of their own before the halfway point of the third to regain their four goal lead.

Martyniuk made 21 saves on the 25 shots he faced and Aaron Brunn turned aside 11 of the 12 shots he faced in relief. Winkler outshot Virden 38-36 overall. The Flyers were 1-for-8 on the power-play and 4-for-6 on the penalty-kill.

The series will now shift back to Winkler for Game Four on Thursday night, with the Flyers looking to avoid elimination down 3-0 in the series. Puck drop at the Winkler Rec Complex is 7:30pm with the pregame show on Country 88.9FM, online at www.pembinavalleyonline.com and www.hockeytv.com getting underway at 7:25pm.

You can get your tickets in advance at the Winkler/Morden Coop Gas Bars or Petro Canada Gas Bar in Winkler.

GREAT CANADIAN OIL CHANGE THREE STARS

1ST – F RYLEE ZIMMER (VIRDEN)

2ND – KIRKLAN LYCAR (VIRDEN)

3RD – G RILEY McVEIGH (VIRDEN)

GAME STATS

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Bad Middle Frame Costs Flyers In Game Three

The Winkler Flyers gave up four goals in the second period in a 5-1 loss to the Virden Oil Capitals in Game Three of their Semi-Final series on Tuesday night. Weiland Parrish scored the Flyers’ lone…

Stony On Ice

Three members of the Winkler Skating Club competed in the Stony on Ice 2018 event this past weekend at the Stony Mountain Recreation Centre. Jane Hiebert: Star 6 Free Skate - Second Interpretive -…

This Week in Curling

Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jill Officer, Dawn McEwen along with their alternate Shannon Birchard won gold at the 2018 World Women's Curling Championship. Jill Officer will join Clayton Dreger on…

The Hawks Report

The Pembina Valley Hawks season will be on the line when they face the Eastman Selects Wednesday in Ste. Anne in game four of the Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League's best-of-five final. Head…

Oil Caps Beat Flyers In Game Two

The Winkler Flyers dropped a 5-2 decision to the visiting Virden Oil Capitals on Sunday night, coming up short in their second straight game to start their best of seven Semi-Final series. Virden…

Olivera Named To Top 10 Basketball Players In Manitoba

Ever since he started high school Tiago Olivera has been the Garden Valley Collegiate Zodiacs, varsity team's starting point guard. "No one has ever done that before," said Zodiacs coach Walter…

Hawks Fall To Selects in Triple OT

The defending champions will need to put together a two-game winning streak or else the Pembina Valley Hawks reign as Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League champions will come to an end. Hayley…

Flyers Drop Game One In Overtime

Ben Dalke scored the game winner, 3:27 into overtime as the Virden Oil Capitals beat the Winkler Flyers 3-2 to open up their best of seven Semi-Final series. Mitch Dyck and Matt Krawiec did the goal…

The SEMHL Report

The Carman Beavers swept the Altona Maroons in the best-of-seven final. Captains Aaron Lewadniuk of the Beavers and Craig Neufeld of the Maroons will join Clayton Dreger on the SEMHL report which…

Hawks Drop Game Two

The Pembina Valley Hawks suffered their first regulation loss of the playoffs on Thursday night in Ste. Anne. Raygan Kirk made 29 saves including 14 in the third period as the Eastman Selects…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Tuesday, March 27th

MJHL
Virden 5 Winkler 1
(Oil Capitals lead best of 7 semifinal 3-0)
Steinbach 5 Wpg Blues 3
(Pistons lead series 2-1)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon 5 Medicine Hat 3
(Tigers lead best of seven quarterfinal 2-1)

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Boston 4 (SO)
New Jersey 4 Carolina 3
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Ottawa 3
Nashville 2 Minnesota 1(SO)
St. Louis 3 San Jose 2 (OT)
Dallas 3 Philadelphia 2
Columbus 7 Edmonton 3
Vancouver 4 Anaheim 1

NBA
Toronto 114 Denver 110
Washington 116 San Antonio 106
Miami 98 Cleveland 79
Portland 107 New Orleans 103
Houston 118 Chicago 86
Dallas 103 Sacramento 97
L.A. Clippers 105 Milwaukee 98
Indiana 92 Golden State 81

Wednesday, March 28th

MFMHL
Pembina Valley vs Eastman
@ Ste. Anne, 7:45 p.m.
(Selects lead best of 5 final 2-1)

WHL
Eastern Conference
Brandon vs Medicine Hat
@ Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
(Tigers lead best of 7 quarterfinal 2-1)

AHL
Manitoba vs Rockford
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Florida at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

NBA
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Boston at Utah, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

27
Mar
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

27 March 2018 - 28 March 2018, 8:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Steinbach Bible College





28
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

28 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Mennonite Church, Morden





28
Mar
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

28 March 2018 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





28
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

28 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





29
Mar
2018
Spring Break Sports Camp

29 March 2018 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Mar
2018
EASTER BRUNCH - All you can eat waffles!

29 March 2018 11:45 am

Morden Services for Seniors, Morden





29
Mar
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

29 March 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





Login