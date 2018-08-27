Barracudas' Season Wraps Up

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Winkler Barracudas swimming season has come to an end for another year.

The team hosted the final championship meet on Sunday, August 19 with nearly 140 swimmers from across Manitoba coming to compete.The Barracudas won the overall team points award for the second year in a row.

In the individual age categories, the Barracudas did very well earning 14 top three placings for overall individual points. The 14 top 3 finishers were:

8 & Under
Girls: Greta Loewen 1st, Rebecca Kagan 3rd
Boys: Khyler Sherinton-Voth 1st, Cohen Gerbrandt 2nd

9 & 10 year olds
Girls: Alexis Wiebe 3rd
Boys: Levi Gerbrandt 2nd

11 & 12 year olds
Boys: Jace Zacharias 1st, Cole Wiebe 3rd

13 & 14 year olds
Girls: Kaylea Peters 1st, Brittany Chavarria 3rd
Boys: Finn Soltis 1st (tied), Cole Thiessen 3rd

15 & Over
Boys: Jack Penner 1st, Daniel Kagan 2nd

In addition to winning the overall team points award and earning 14 top 3 individual points placings, we also had two swimmers break four race records at this final meet. Finn Soltis set new records in the boys 200m freestyle and 100m freestyle. Jace Zacharias set new records in the boys 200m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke.

The Winkler Barracudas swimming season has come to an end for another year. The team hosted the final championship meet on Sunday, August 19 with nearly 140 swimmers from across Manitoba coming to…

Monday, August 27th

