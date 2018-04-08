Beavers Fall to Aces in Provincial Final



The Carman Beavers gave up four power play goals to the Ste. Anne Aces last weekend when the two teams met in the preliminary round of Hockey Manitoba’s Provincial Senior A Championship at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.



Two power play goals scored 17 seconds apart late in the third period was the difference Sunday afternoon as the Aces defeated the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League champions 5-3 in the provincial final.



“I think guys were pretty confident that we could walk away from today with a big win,” said Carman coach Brett Dow. “It didn’t work out that way. I know everyone in there is proud of themselves. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to but at the end of the day we know we’re a good hockey team, we know they’re a good hockey team and we just didn’t come out on top today.”



Riley Beauchemin and Tanner Harms scored to give Ste. Anne a 4-2 lead after Carman’s Aaron Nakonechny took a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking to the head/neck with 7:09 left in the third period.



Brock Vanderveen cut the deficit to 4-3 when the Beavers forward scored a shorthanded goal with 4:27 remaining.



Dylan Kelly sealed the deal for the Carillon Senior Hockey League champions when he notched his second of the day into an empty net with 75 seconds remaining.



Vanderveen had a pair of goals in the final while the other went to Carman captain Aaron Lewadniuk.



Travis Bosch, who spent the past season with the Warren Mercs, got the start in net for the Beavers as Steve Christie joined the South East Prairie Thunder for their Allan Cup run in Rosetown.



Bosch was outstanding as he stopped 36 of the 40 shots he faced.



“I can’t compliment him enough,” said coach Dow. “For a guy that hadn’t been on skates for two weeks, he played out of his mind. He did everything he could to keep us in the game when there were some points that it didn’t look that great for us. Having him here was awesome especially not being able to have Steve.”



It was the Beavers second appearance at the provincials in three years.



Carman lost 5-2 to the Killarney Shamrocks in the semifinals in 2016.



“The group of guys in there, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Dow. “We’re very proud of the season we’ve had had and we’re looking forward to next year as well.”







