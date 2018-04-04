Beavers Need a Win



The Carman Beavers recorded a win and a loss on the opening weekend of Hockey Manitoba's Provincial Senior A Championship at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.



The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League champions rallied from a 3-1 deficit and beat the Tiger Hills Hockey League champion Gladstone Lakers 4-3 in their preliminary round opener last Saturday.



Aaron Lewadniuk scored twice in the second period including the tying goal with five seconds remaining in the middle frame.



Geoff Maloney got the winner 6:36 into the third period.



Less than 24 hours later the Beavers gave up four power play goals and lost 7-3 to the Ste. Anne Aces.



Yvan Pattyn had two goals and four assists for the Carillon Senior Hockey League champions.



Darren Bestland had a pair of goals for Carman.



The Beavers and Aces are 1-1.



Gladstone is 0-2.



Carman will play its final preliminary round game Saturday (7:15 p.m.) against the Grandview Comets.



The North Central Hockey League champions are 2-0.



The top two teams advance to the championship game on Sunday.





photo courtesy Shannon Normandeau