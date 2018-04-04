Beavers Need a Win

Details
The Carman Beavers recorded a win and a loss on the opening weekend of Hockey Manitoba's Provincial Senior A Championship at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

The South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League champions rallied from a 3-1 deficit and beat the Tiger Hills Hockey League champion Gladstone Lakers 4-3 in their preliminary round opener last Saturday.

Aaron Lewadniuk scored twice in the second period including the tying goal with five seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Geoff Maloney got the winner 6:36 into the third period.

Less than 24 hours later the Beavers gave up four power play goals and lost 7-3 to the Ste. Anne Aces.

Yvan Pattyn had two goals and four assists for the Carillon Senior Hockey League champions.

Darren Bestland had a pair of goals for Carman.

The Beavers and Aces are 1-1.

Gladstone is 0-2.

Carman will play its final preliminary round game Saturday (7:15 p.m.) against the Grandview Comets.

The North Central Hockey League champions are 2-0.

The top two teams advance to the championship game on Sunday.


Wednesday, April 4th

NHL
Ottawa at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 7 Tampa Bay 2 
Houston 3 Baltimore 2 
Cleveland at Los Angeles, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit (ppd)
National League
Atlanta 7 Washington 1
New York 4 Philadelphia 2 
Los Angeles at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Interleauge
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 5:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

NBA
Philadelphia at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3rd

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Montreal 4 (OT)
New Jersey 5 N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5 Detroit 4 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 5 Philadelphia 4
Florida 2 Nashville 1
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 0
Arizona 4 Calgary 2
Vegas 5 Vancouver 4 (SO)
Dallas 4 San Jose 2

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 14 Chicago 5
Kansas City 1 Detroit 0
New York 11 Tampa Bay 4
Houston 10 Baltimore 6
Texas 4 Oakland 1
Los Angeles 13 Cleveland 2
National League
New York 2 Philadelphia 0
Atlanta 13 Washington 6
Milwaukee 5 St. Louis 4
Arizona 6 Los Angeles 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 4
Chicago at Cincinnati (ppd)
Interleague
Seattle 6 San Francisco 4
Boston 4 Miami 2

NBA
Cleveland 112 Toronto 106
Philadelphia 121 Brooklyn 95
Miami 101 Atlanta 98
Orlando 97 New York 73
Chicago 120 Charlotte 114
Golden State 111 Oklahoma City 107
Houston 120 Washington 104
Milwaukee 106 Boston 102
Dallas 115 Portland 109
Denver 107 Indiana 104
Utah 117 L.A. Lakers 110
Phoenix 97 Sacramento 94
L.A. Clippers 113 San Antonio 110

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





05
Apr
2018
Bible Conference

05 April 2018 8:30 am - 9:00 pm

Southern Manitoba Prophecy Conf.





05
Apr
2018
Exercise Sessions for Seniors - Emerson

05 April 2018 10:00 am

Emerson New Horizons





05
Apr
2018
Free SBC Campus Visit

05 April 2018 10:30 am - 3:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





05
Apr
2018
Bake Sale in Support of BTHC Palliative Care - Winkler

05 April 2018 12:00 pm

Boundary Trails Hospital, Winkler





05
Apr
2018
Altona Blood Donor Clinic

05 April 2018 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Altona Rhineland Pioneer Centre





05
Apr
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

05 April 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





