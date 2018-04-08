Beavers Qualify for Provincial Final

Details
The Carman Beavers will meet the Carillon Senior Hockey League champion Ste. Anne Aces in the final of Hockey Manitoba’s Provincial Senior A Championship Sunday (2:30 p.m.) at Bell MTS Iceplex in Winnipeg.

Aaron Lewadniuk and Laurent Benjamin each had three goals and an assist as the South Eastern Manitoba Hockey League champions defeated the North Central Hockey League champion Grandview Comets 8-4 Saturday night.

Geoff Maloney and Brock Vanderveen also scored for the Beavers.

Carman, Grandview and Ste. Anne all finished the round robin with identical 2-1 records.

The Beavers and Aces qualified for the final because of their top two finish in the goals average tie-breaker.

Ste. Anne downed the Gladstone Lakers 8-3 Saturday.

The Tiger Hills Hockey League champions were 0-3.


