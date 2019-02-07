Bergen Wins Halbstadt Open Spiel

Details
Wes Bergen captured the 2019 Halbstadt Open Bonspiel.

16 teams competed last weekend at the two-sheet natural ice curling club.

Jim Falk won the 2nd event, Harold Sawatzky took 3A and Jordan Friesen captured 3B.

The board of the Halbstadt Co-op Community Centre would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers that continue to make this bonspiel possible and look forward to seeing everyone again in 2020.

