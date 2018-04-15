Bisons Announce Coaching Staff for 2018 MJBL Season



Nick Kehler and Curt Letkeman will handle the Altona Bisons coaching duties for the 2018 Manitoba Junior Baseball League season.



Kehler came onto to the coaching staff part way through the 2017 season and quickly took over the on-field coaching, allowing Doug Rempel to oversee the complete team.



Kehler, who has come through the Altona Minor Ball program, and was the Bisons MVP, Batting Leader, and team captain in 2016 season, has played for Team MB, and in the South Central AAA program.



Letkeman has been a long time coach, manager, and executive member for Altona Minor Baseball, South Central Minor Baseball, and Baseball Manitoba.



He has continued to grow the Altona Minor Ball, and South Central programs. His knowledge of the game will be a strong influence in the Bisons season.



Bisons president Conley Kehler is excited with the pairing Letkeman and Kehler in the Altona dugout this season.



"Combined they bring a competitive spirit and years of experience to the Bisons. The team was young last year and with only a few graduating players and a very exciting group of rookies the Bisons are looking forward to the 2018 season."



The Bisons will be entering their 13th season in the MJBL this spring.