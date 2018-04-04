Blake Commits to Yellow Jackets



The Winkler Flyers are pleased to announce that graduating assistant captain Will Blake has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Superior (WIAC – NCAA Div III) for the 2018-2019 season.

Blake had his best season in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League this past year with 44 points (16 goals – 28 assists) in 60 regular season games, adding another six points in the playoffs.

“I’d like to thank my teammates, coaches, trainers and all the other Winkler staff for a great two years wearing the Flyer jersey,” said Blake.

“It was an unforgettable experience and I’ve made many memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. I am excited to head to school and play for the University of Wisconsin-Superior hockey team next year. It will be an exciting new chapter in my life and I feel very prepared from everything I’ve learned here in Winkler.” added Blake.

Blake, who calls Champlin, Minnesota home, finished his two years in Winkler with 82 points (29 goals – 53 assists) and 90 penalty minutes in 119 regular season games.

Former Flyers captain Connor Hamonic also plays for Wisconsin-Superior.



photo courtesy Ryan Sawatzky