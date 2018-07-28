Bombers Head into Bye Week on a Roll



The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into their bye week having won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Bombers completed a home-and-home sweep of the Toronto Argonauts thanks to dominating 40-14 victory over the defending Grey Cup champions Friday night at Investors Group Field.

Nic Demski hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Matt Nichols in the first quarter and had a 28-yard run for a major with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half which increased Winnipeg’s lead to 20-8.

The 25-year-old Winnipeg product finished the night with 116 all purpose yards.

“You see it - three carries, five catches - however they want the ball to get into my hands I’m down for it,” said Demski. “I just want to be versatile. I just want to make plays. If I got to block, if I got to catch, if I got to run...I want to do it all. It’s fun out there. Especially with eight touches in a game, two touchdowns, I’ll take it.”

Drew Wolitarsky caught his fourth touchdown pass of season five minutes into the fourth quarter and two minutes later Ian Wild returned a blocked punt 18 yards to the Argonauts end zone for the Bombers final major.

The defense was outstanding as their side of the ball forced seven Argo turnovers.

Chris Randle, Brandon Alexander and Kevin Fogg had interceptions.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox had a busy night with 10 tackles and three quarterback sacks.

“Guys were flying around,’ said Santos-Knox. “Toronto came out very intense and we matched that intensity. Assignment football, no busts again. Just great overall football by the whole team - complimentary football.”

Justin Medlock added four field goals and was good on all four convert attempts.

During his post-game press conference head coach Mike O’Shea was asked what he likes about this team heading into the bye week.

“I like our guys and I like their understanding of team and what it’s going to take to win. I don’t know that we’re all there yet. There’s more that we can do. I like the way we’re playing more complimentary football, the way we’re working together as a whole team. Obviously there’s a long part of the season left. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We got a great group of guys.”

“I always get sort of laughed at for saying this all the time but they’re working hard for each other every single day and we got a great coaching staff that’s putting them in good positions. As a team they believe in what the coaches are giving them in terms of planning and their going out and executing it very well and they’re doing it at a high level with a lot of physicality. One of the more important things is I think they’re having a lot of fun doing it.”

The Blue Bombers take a 4-3 record into their bye week.

Winnipeg’s next game is Friday, August 10th at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.



photo courtesy Winnipeg Football Club