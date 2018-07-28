Bombers Head into Bye Week on a Roll

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into their bye week having won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

The Bombers completed a home-and-home sweep of the Toronto Argonauts thanks to dominating 40-14 victory over the defending Grey Cup champions Friday night at Investors Group Field.

Nic Demski hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Matt Nichols in the first quarter and had a 28-yard run for a major with two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half which increased Winnipeg’s lead to 20-8.

The 25-year-old Winnipeg product finished the night with 116 all purpose yards.

“You see it - three carries, five catches - however they want the ball to get into my hands I’m down for it,” said Demski. “I just want to be versatile. I just want to make plays. If I got to block, if I got to catch, if I got to run...I want to do it all. It’s fun out there. Especially with eight touches in a game, two touchdowns, I’ll take it.”

Drew Wolitarsky caught his fourth touchdown pass of season five minutes into the fourth quarter and two minutes later Ian Wild returned a blocked punt 18 yards to the Argonauts end zone for the Bombers final major.

The defense was outstanding as their side of the ball forced seven Argo turnovers.

Chris Randle, Brandon Alexander and Kevin Fogg had interceptions.

Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox had a busy night with 10 tackles and three quarterback sacks.

“Guys were flying around,’ said Santos-Knox. “Toronto came out very intense and we matched that intensity. Assignment football, no busts again. Just great overall football by the whole team - complimentary football.”

Justin Medlock added four field goals and was good on all four convert attempts.

During his post-game press conference head coach Mike O’Shea was asked what he likes about this team heading into the bye week.

“I like our guys and I like their understanding of team and what it’s going to take to win. I don’t know that we’re all there yet. There’s more that we can do. I like the way we’re playing more complimentary football, the way we’re working together as a whole team. Obviously there’s a long part of the season left. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We got a great group of guys.”

“I always get sort of laughed at for saying this all the time but they’re working hard for each other every single day and we got a great coaching staff that’s putting them in good positions. As a team they believe in what the coaches are giving them in terms of planning and their going out and executing it very well and they’re doing it at a high level with a lot of physicality. One of the more important things is I think they’re having a lot of fun doing it.”

The Blue Bombers take a 4-3 record into their bye week.

Winnipeg’s next game is Friday, August 10th at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.


photo courtesy Winnipeg Football Club

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Bombers Head into Bye Week on a Roll

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are heading into their bye week having won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Bombers completed a home-and-home sweep of the Toronto Argonauts thanks to…

Provincial 18U AAA Championship

Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial 18U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend at Charleswood Park in Winnipeg. South Central is in Pool B with Winnipeg South, Pembina Hills and North…

The Border Baseball League Report

The Winkler Whips and Pilot Mound Pilots meet tonight with a spot in the semifinals on the line. Whips shortstop Bill Fehr and Pilots player/coach Clint Maxwell will join Clayton Dreger on the Border…

North & Orr Capture Provincial Senior Championships

Bruce North of the Carman Golf Club and Rhonda Orr of the Southwood Golf & Country Club in Winnipeg are Golf Manitoba's 2018 Provincial Senior champions. North fired rounds of 68, 71 and 75 at his…

Sportsbeat

Team Manitoba finished in 6th place at the Canada Cup U18 football championship last week in Calgary. Head coach Ryan Karhut will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m.…

The Bisons/Orioles Report

The Altona Bisons and the Pembina Valley Orioles were both eliminated in round one of the MJBL playoffs. Pembina Valley assistant coach Sheldon Bergman and Altona manager Curt Letkeman will join…

Off the Tee

The Provincial Men's Amateur Golf Championship took place last week at Quarry Oaks and Glendale. Altona's Josh Neufeld, who finished in a tie for 18th place, will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg downed the Argonauts 38-20 last Saturday in Toronto. Running back Andrew Harris will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950…

Pirates beat Diamond Dogs in 18U AA Final

The Portage Pirates will represent Manitoba at the Western Canada 18U AA Baseball Championship next month in La Broquerie. The Pirates defeated the Winker Diamond Dogs 7-1 in the final of the…

Provincial 18U AA & Senior AA All-Stars Championships

Two more Baseball Manitoba Provincial AA Championships take place this weekend. The 18U championship is in Altona. Winkler is representing South Central. The Bisons are the host team. The Border…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Saturday, July 28th

MJBL
St. James at St. Boniface, 1 p.m.
(A's lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA
@ Charleswood Park in Wpg

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Kansas City at New York, d/h 12:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 8:07 p.m.
National League
Chicago at St. Louis, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
New York at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Interleague
Oakland at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, July 27th

CFL
Winnipeg 40 Toronto 14

Border Baseball League
Pilot Mound 4 Winkler 1
(Pilots win best of 5 quarterfinal 3-2)

MJBL
St. James 8 St. Boniface 2
(A's lead best of 5 semifinal 2-1)

Baseball Manitoba
Provincial Championships
18U AAA
@ Charleswood Park in Wpg

American Baseball Association
Fargo-Moorhead 4 Winnipeg 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto 10 Chicago 5
Boston 4 Minnesota 3 
Cleveland 8 Detroit 3
Texas 11 Houston 2
Los Angeles 4 Seattle 3
Baltimore 15 Tampa Bay 5
Kansas City at New York (ppd)
National League
Pittsburgh 5 New York 4 
Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 4 
Washington 9 Miami 1
Los Angeles 4 Atlanta 1
St. Louis 5 Chicago 2 
Arizona 6 San Diego 2
Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Colorado 3 Oakland 1 

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login