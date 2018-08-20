Border All-Stars Capture Senior Westerns Title

Details
Category: Local Sports

The Border All-Stars rallied together as a team of random members to capture the Western Canada Senior AA Baseball Championship this past Sunday in Moose Jaw.

Because of outside factors, the All-Stars were comprised not only of members from the Border Baseball League, but also players from Winnipeg and Brandon that came together to form a team that defeated the St. James A's 5-4 in the final game.

"We kinda threw a squad together at the last moment," chuckled coach Brent Laverty. "When you have a bunch of guys like that, you never really know what the outcome is going to be. In the end, everybody banded together and played really great ball throughout the weekend."

After opening round robin play with a 15-9 win over the Saskatoon Pirates on Friday afternoon, the All-Stars found themselves on the losing end of a 15-2 game against St. James on Saturday.

"We seem to have battled St. James quite a bit over the last few years," Laverty acknowledged, noting that the two teams also played in last year's final at this tournament. "They're a really good, deep team. They have a lot of great hitters."

Border was able to recover from the loss to shut out the host Moose Jaw Padres 8-0 on Saturday night, punching their ticket to the finals and a rematch with St. James. In that final game, Border scored three runs in the 3rd inning, and managed to hold off the A's as they scored another 3 in the 5th to bring the game to 5-4. The A's also threatened in the 7th with a runner on base, but Border's pitching shut the door to clinch the championship.

"Our pitching was so great in that final," said Laverty, who also credited timely hits and players accepting and playing their own roles as keys to the team's tournament success.

The timing of the tournament was certainly interesting, as many of the players on the All-Stars have recently competed against each other in the Border Baseball League playoffs, and the final series between Morden and Baldur currently ongoing. Laverty observed that the players were able to put aside club differences to come together for the tournament well. "When everyone gets together, you seperate the in-season competition from being able to compete together to try and win a championship."

The players will now return to their clubs to finish off Senior AA action for the summer. Game 2 of the Border Baseball League final goes this Friday in Baldur, who are shaking off a 17-3 loss to Morden last week. Meanwhile, some of these players will also be playing in the Baseball Canada Senior AA National Championships, which start August 23rd in Victoria, BC.

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Border All-Stars Capture Senior Westerns Title

The Border All-Stars rallied together as a team of random members to capture the Western Canada Senior AA Baseball Championship this past Sunday in Moose Jaw. Because of outside factors, the…

The Bombers Report

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers saw their three game winning streak come to an end against the Ottawa RedBlacks. Head coach Mike O'Shea and linebacker Adam Bighill join Nolan Kehler on The Bombers Report,…

Western Canada 15U AAA Championship

The Western Canada 15U AAA Baseball Championship takes place this weekend in Winkler. South Central is the host team with the North Winnipeg Pirates and Winnipeg South Chiefs also representing…

The Border Baseball League Report

Morden took the opening game of the Border Baseball League final over the Baldur Regals in decisive fashion. Mohawks outfielder Chris Moffat and Regals third baseman Darrick Jones will join Nolan…

Sportsbeat

The 2018 Mackenzie Tour - PGA Tour Canada Players Cup tees off Thursday at Southwood Golf Club in Winnipeg. Southwood head professional Andrew Steep will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat, which airs…

Long Ball Powers Morden to Game 1 Win

After winning the provincial Senior AA baseball championship this past weekend, the Morden Mohawks are showing no signs of slowing down. Five Morden players combined for six homers as the home squad…

Sportsbeat

Team Manitoba put in a strong showing at Baseball Canada's Women's 21U Invitational tournament this past weekend in Stonewall. Infielder Katie Heppner of Winkler will join Clayton Dreger on today's…

Off the Tee

The 85th Tamarack Golf Tournament gets underway this coming Friday at the Clear Lake Golf Club. Tournament committee president Jordan Trotter joins Barry Lamb for Off the Tee, which airs Tuesday…

Mohawks Win Provincial Championship Banner

The Morden Mohawks are Baseball Manitoba’s Provincial Senior AA champions. The reigning Border Baseball League champions reeled off five straight wins this past weekend in Neepawa. The Mohawks…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-23 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Linebacker Adam Bighill, quarterback Matt Nichols and head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Sunday, August 19th

CFL
Saskatchewan 40 Calgary 27

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
South Central Riot 3 Colo Colo FC 1

Western Canada
Bantam AAA Baseball Championship
@ Winkler
Round Robin
Wpg South 13 South Central 6
Gold Medal Game
Langley Blaze 11 North Wpg 0

Western Canada
Midget AAA Baseball Championship
@ North Vancouver
Gold Medal Game
Coquitlam 7 South Central 0

Western Canada
Senior AA Baseball Championship
@ Moose Jaw
Gold Medal Game
Border All-Stars 5 St. James 4

American Baseball Association
Sioux City 6 Winnipeg 2

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 10 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 2 Boston 0
Cleveland 8 Baltimore 0
Chicago 7 Kansas City 6
Minnesota 5 Detroit 4
Texas 4 Los Angeles 2
Houston 9 Oakland 4
National League
Cincinnati 11 San Francisco 4
Pittsburgh 2 Chicago 1
Colorado 4 Atlanta 2
Miami 12 Washington 1
Milwaukee 2 St. Louis 1
Arizona 4 San Diego 3
New York 8 Philadelphia 2
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 12 Seattle 1

Monday, August 20th

American Baseball Association
Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 9:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login