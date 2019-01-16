Brossoit Backstops Jets past Golden Knights

Details
Laurent Brossoit won his seventh straight start as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place.

Brossoit stopped 43 shots including all 26 he faced in the second period.

Kyle Connor opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal 5:45 into the first period and added an empty netter with 1:13 remaining in regulation.

Mathieu Perreault and Mark Scheifele with his 25th of the season also into an empty net had the other Winnipeg goals.

Brandon Pirri was the only Golden Knight to beat Brossoit who improved his record to 10-1-1.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler had a pair of helpers and became the second player in franchise history to record at least 50 assists in consecutive seasons joining Marion Hossa who accomplished the feat twice.

Winnipeg forward Bryan Little played in his 800th NHL game.

It was the first meeting between the two teams since Vegas eliminated the Jets in the Western Conference final last spring.

Winnipeg has won three straight and five of its last six games.

The Jets (30-14-2) will wrap up the week with a pair of road games.

Winnipeg will face the Predators in Nashville on Thursday and take on the Stars in Dallas on Saturday.

 

photos courtesy Ray Peters

 

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

