Canada Winter Games Begin in Alberta

Competition has begun at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Ringette player Alana Lesperance of Winnipeg led the parade of Team Manitoba athletes into the Centrium on Friday night for the Opening Ceremonies.

Week One sports include Artistic Swimming, Biathlon, Boxing, Freestyle Skiiing, Gymnastics. Male Hockey, Ringette, Speed Skating, Table Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball.

Week Two sports feature Alpine Skiing, Badminton, Cross Country Skiing, Female & Male Curling, Figure Skating, Gymnastics, Female Hockey, Judo, Snowboard and Squash.

Team Manitoba consists of 208 athletes, 46 coaches, 14 managers, eight tech support and 20 mission staff.

2019 Canada Winter Games
Saturday, February 16th
Ringette
Preliminary Round
Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 1:30 p.m.
Male Hockey
Preliminary Round
Manitoba vs British Columbia, 5 p.m.


photo courtesy Sport Manitoba

Saturday, February 16th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Altona at Morden, 8 p.m.
(best of 5 series tied 1-1)
Portage at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
(Hawks lead series 2-1)

MJHL
Wpg Blues at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Virden, 7 p.m.
Waywayseecappo at Swan Valley, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Yellowhead
@ Morden, 5:15 p.m.
Central Plains at Wpg Wild, 2 p.m.
Kenora at Wpg Thrashers, 3:30 p.m.
Southwest at Wpg Bruins, 3:15 p.m.
Brandon vs Norman
@ Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Manitoba
Senior AAA Championship
Norway House at Ste. Anne, 6:30 p.m.
(1st game in best of 3 semifinal)

WHL
Prince Albert at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Detroit at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Calgary at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, February 15th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Notre Dame 5 Portage 4
(Hawks lead best of 5 series 2-1)

MJHL
Selkirk 3 Winkler 1
Dauphin 2 Steinbach 1 (OT)
Wpg Blues 8 Neepawa 1
Swan Valley 4 Portage 2
Waywayseecappo 4 OCN 0

MMJHL
Pembina Valley 2 St. James 1

MFMHL
Pembina Valley 3 Wpg Avros 2 (OT)
(best of 5 quarterfinal tied 1-1)

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Eastman 4 Wpg Thrashers 1

WHL
Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT)

AHL
Manitoba 3 Chicago 2

NHL
N.Y. Rangers 6 Buffalo 2
Carolina 3 Edmonton 1
New Jersey 5 Minnesota 4 (OT)
Boston 3 Anaheim 0

