Canada Winter Games Begin in Alberta



Competition has begun at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

Ringette player Alana Lesperance of Winnipeg led the parade of Team Manitoba athletes into the Centrium on Friday night for the Opening Ceremonies.

Week One sports include Artistic Swimming, Biathlon, Boxing, Freestyle Skiiing, Gymnastics. Male Hockey, Ringette, Speed Skating, Table Tennis and Wheelchair Basketball.

Week Two sports feature Alpine Skiing, Badminton, Cross Country Skiing, Female & Male Curling, Figure Skating, Gymnastics, Female Hockey, Judo, Snowboard and Squash.

Team Manitoba consists of 208 athletes, 46 coaches, 14 managers, eight tech support and 20 mission staff.





2019 Canada Winter Games

Saturday, February 16th

Ringette

Preliminary Round

Manitoba vs New Brunswick, 1:30 p.m.

Male Hockey

Preliminary Round

Manitoba vs British Columbia, 5 p.m.



photo courtesy Sport Manitoba