

The 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships will take place from January 19th - 27th in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams will compete for Canadian titles.

The teams will be separated into two seven-team pools per gender for an initial round robin, followed by a Championship Round (top four in each pool) leading to the playoffs.

The top team advances to its respective final while the second and third-place teams meet in a semifinal to determine the other finalist.

Manitoba is represented by Mackenzie Zacharias, Lauryn Kuzyk, Emily Zacharias and Caitlyn Labossiere of the Elmwood Curling Club and J.T. Ryan, Jacques Gauthier, Jordan Peters and Cole Chandler of Assiniboine Memorial.

Zacharias will be making her first appearance at the Nationals while Ryan will be playing at the Canadian Juniors for the third straight year.

Clayton Dreger asked Mackenzie Zacharias if it has finally sunk in that she's a Manitoba junior champion



J.T. Ryan captured his third straight Provincial Junior Men's title earlier this month in Winnipeg