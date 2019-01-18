Details
Category: Local Sports


The 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships will take place from January 19th - 27th in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams will compete for Canadian titles.

The teams will be separated into two seven-team pools per gender for an initial round robin, followed by a Championship Round (top four in each pool) leading to the playoffs.

The top team advances to its respective final while the second and third-place teams meet in a semifinal to determine the other finalist.

Manitoba is represented by Mackenzie Zacharias, Lauryn Kuzyk, Emily Zacharias and Caitlyn Labossiere of the Elmwood Curling Club and J.T. Ryan, Jacques Gauthier, Jordan Peters and Cole Chandler of Assiniboine Memorial.

Zacharias will be making her first appearance at the Nationals while Ryan will be playing at the Canadian Juniors for the third straight year.

 

Clayton Dreger asked Mackenzie Zacharias if it has finally sunk in that she's a Manitoba junior champion



 

2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships @ Prince Albert



ryan juniors jan18J.T. Ryan captured his third straight Provincial Junior Men's title earlier this month in Winnipeg

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Canadian Junior Curling Championships

The 2019 Canadian Junior Curling Championships will take place from January 19th - 27th in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams will compete for Canadian titles. The…

The Flyers Report

Winkler will face the Neepawa Natives at the Yellowhead Centre this weekend. Defenseman Drake Burgin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:15 p.m. on…

Einarson Named Top Seed for Provincial Scotties

The hometown skip is the number one seed for the 2019 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts which begins Wednesday, January 23rd at the Gimli Recreation Centre. Kerri Einarson along with third Val…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Garden Valley Zodiacs are in third place in the Zone 4 High School Hockey League. Zodiacs head coach Keith Bially will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs…

Brossoit Backstops Jets past Golden Knights

Laurent Brossoit won his seventh straight start as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Tuesday night at Bell MTS Place. Brossoit stopped 43 shots including all 26 he faced in the…

This Week in Curling

The 2019 Viterra Provincial Men's Curling Championship will be held next month in Virden. Host committee co-chair Cory Barkley will join Clayton Dreger on This Week in Curling which airs Tuesdays at…

The Hawks Report

Pembina Valley played road games against the Brandon Wheat Kings and Parkland Rangers this past weekend. Co-coach Jeff Andrews will join Clayton Dreger on the Hawks Report which airs Mondays at 11:35…

Powell, McCallum & Thiessen Named to Team Toba

Pembina Valley Hawks captain Kaila Powell, Makenzie McCallum of Morden and Rebecca Thiessen of Morris will play for Team Manitoba at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. Powell has three goals…

Flyers Fall To Stamps In Weekend Rematch

The Winkler Flyers were forced to settle for a weekend split in Swan River as the Orange and Black dropped a 6-1 decision to the Swan Valley Stampeders on Saturday night. After beating the Stamps the…

2019 Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tournament

2019 Winkler Invitational High School Hockey TournamentChampionshipFinalGarden Valley 3 Miller 1Third Place GameVirden 6 Northlands Parkway 0SemifinalsGarden Valley 4 Northlands Parkway 3Miller 6…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Thursday, January 17th

SEMHL
Morden 9 Notre Dame 6

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Morris 6 PCI 2

MJHL
Selkirk 6 Wpg Blues 2

NHL
Winnipeg 5 Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 New Jersey 1
Boston 5 St. Louis 2
N.Y. Rangers 4 Chicago 3
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 2
Anaheim 3 Minnesota 0
Los Angeles 2 Dallas 1

NBA
Toronto 111 Phoenix 109
Washington 100 New York 101
Philadelphia 120 Indiana 96
Charlotte 114 Sacramento 95
Denver 135 Chicago 105
L.A. Lakers 138 Oklahoma City 128 (OT)

Friday, January 18th

SEMHL
Portage at Altona, 8 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller at Morden, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Portage at Virden, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Steinbach at OCN, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Central Plains vs Yellowhead
@ Portage, 8 p.m.
Norman vs Interlake
@ Teulon, 8 p.m.
Eastman at Wpg Thrashers, 7 p.m.
Southwest vs Kenora
@ Souris, 8 p.m.

WHL
Kootenay at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Montreal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

NBA
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Boston, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login