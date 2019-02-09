Carruthers & Gunnlaugson Advance to 1-2 Page Playoff Game

Details
Reid Carruthers of West St. Paul and Jason Gunnlaugson of the Morris Curling Club will meet in the 1-2 page playoff game at the 2019 Viterra Manitoba Men’s Curling Championship in Virden.

Carruthers, Derek Samagalski, Colin Hodgson and Mike McEwen, who is skipping and throwing the last two rocks, defeated Coery Chambers of the Lorette Curling 7-0 Saturday morning.

Carruthers says collectively they’ve done a better job understanding the ice since losing 9-5 to Brandon’s Terry McNamee back on Thursday afternoon.

“The ice is good,” said the four-time Manitoba champion. “It’s moving lots and I think with the way it’s moving you have to throw the rock a certain way and I think we’ve now dialed in what that looks like. I feel we’re making a lot more shots.”

Gunnlaugson, Alex Forrest, Denni Neufeld and Connor Njegovan own the only unblemished record at Tundra Oil & Gas Place.

They reeled off their fifth straight win beating Braden Calvert of Assiniboine Memorial 8-5.

Gunnlaugson says the game plan won’t change a bit for their 1-2 page playoff game with Carruthers.

“We have to manage draw weight, position our rocks well, deal with the ice if it changes at all and just be ready to curl.”

Tanner Lott of Winnipeg Beach defeated Steen Sigurdson of Gimli 10-2 and William Lyburn of the Granite outscored David Bohn of Assiniboine Memorial 8-6 in the Playoff Round “B” side games.

Sigurdson and Bohn were eliminated.

Calvert will face Lott and Chambers will meet Lyburn at 2 p.m. with the winners moving on to the 3-4 page playoff game at 6 p.m.

