Conrad Named to Canada's Roster for Spengler Cup



Colt Conrad will play for Team Canada at the 2018 Spengler Cup Hockey Tournament in Davos, Switzerland.

The 21-year-old St. Alphonse product has six goals and 12 assists in his senior year with Western Michigan University.

Conrad has appeared in 115 career games with WMU and has 36 goals and 90 points in three-and-a-half seasons.

The former Pembina Valley Hawks forward is the second Bronco to represent Canada at the Spengler Cup.

Jamal Mayers, who played over 900 games in the NHL with St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, helped Canada win gold in 1996.

Andy Murray, the head coach at Western Michigan, guided Team Canada to six Spengler Cup championships.

Canada has won the Spengler Cup, the oldest club tournament in the world, the last three years and will look to win a fourth straight championship for the first time since 1995-1998.

Since first taking part in 1984, Canada has won the Spengler Cup 15 times (1984, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2007, 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017) as well as being a nine-time runner up (1985, 1988, 1990, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010).

Canada will play its preliminary round opener against host HC Davos on Boxing Day.



photo courtesy Ashley Huss/WMU Athletics