Counting Down the Days Until the Hawks Season Opener

Details
Category: Local Sports


Another season is right around the corner.

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the Yellowhead Chiefs on Saturday, September 28th in Shoal Lake.

"We've got a pretty young team," said Shanley Peters who made the move from assistant coach to Hawks head coach this season. "We have eight new girls coming in and I love their work ethic. Each one of them come ready to practice and ready to play. All of them want to learn and are engaged so I love that about his incoming group."

Pembina Valley played four games in Saskatchewan at the Swift Current Wildcats Showcase last weekend.

The Hawks lost 2-1 to the Saskatchewan U16 team, 9-2 to the host Wildcats, 3-1 to the Melville Prairie Fire and 4-1 to the Weyburn Gold Wings.

"We didn't end up with the results that we hoped for but it was a really good learning experience for the girls," Peters said. "For the new girls coming in, I think it was a good experience to know what they'll be up against, what the pace is like, and what the strengths of the girls that they'll be playing against is going to be like. For us as coaches, it was a good way to start the year in terms of getting to know the girls and also getting to know what we need to work on, what kind of players we actually have for game situations, and start to draft a plan for that. Overall it was a good weekend. Scoreboard didn't show but I think it was a successful one as a team."

Peters is confident her team's offense will come around after being outscored 17-5 in Swift Current.

"We're constantly preaching to our girls to work on their shot. We only practice twice a week so there always has to be some sort of effort put forth outside of practice as well. For us, shot quality is huge and getting our girls to strengthen their shot. In practice we're focusing in on little drills that will help work on offense and that we're able to create those chances. We did lose a lot of veterans that brought a lot to the team but I think we have the girls this year that will be able to fill those roles and help us be successful this year."

The former Hawks goaltender, who played four years at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, replaces Dana Bell who is staying on with the team.

Bell joins Jody Scott as Pembina Valley assistant coaches.

"I'm excited to be able to take over," said Peters. "Definitely Dana has helped me through these last few years and grooming me to be able to have the potential and have the capability of taking the team over. He's been really helpful in that sense. I'm looking forward to being able to have him and Jody, who both have a lot of experience already in female hockey, working with me. For me, hopefully it can be a successful year and we can help our girls have a successful year as well."

Pembina Valley will play an exhibition game against the Pilot Mound Academy Buffaloes Sunday (3 p.m.) in Pilot Mound.

Next weekend the Hawks travel to Portage and face the Yellowhead Chiefs, Interlake Lightning, Westman Wildcats and Weyburn Gold Wings at the Central Plains Capitals Showcase.

 

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://pembinavalleyonline.com/local-sports/counting-down-the-days-until-the-hawks-season-opener#sigProId0162bf0836

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Counting Down the Days Until the Hawks Season Opener

Another season is right around the corner. The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba Female AAA Midget Hockey League season against the Yellowhead Chiefs on Saturday, September 28th…

The Border Baseball League Report

The 2018 season wrapped up last week. President Darren Russell will join Clayton Dreger on the Border Baseball League Report which airs Fridays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.

Sportsbeat

Our province enjoyed a successful 2018 baseball season. Baseball Manitoba executive director Jason Miller will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer season is underway. Convener Brendan Neufeld of Garden Valley Collegiate will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on…

Flyers Win Defensive Battle

Winkler goaltenders Aaron Brunn and Riley Morgan combined to shutout the Neepawa Natives on Tuesday night as the Flyers picked up their second win of the MJHL preseason. Cory Checco’s power-play goal…

Off the Tee

The Board of Directors of the Manitoba Golf Scholarship Fund has announced the five recipients for 2018. Board president Dennis Langrell will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg dropped a 32-27 decision to the Saskatchewan Roughriders this past Saturday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays…

Pistons Power-Play Sinks Flyers At Home

Three Piston power-play goals proved to be the difference as the Winkler Flyers lost 6-4 at home on Saturday night as their exhibition season continued. A night after dropping a 6-1 decision in…

Hawks Camp

The selection process to determine the 2018-2019 edition of the Pembina Valley Hawks starts this weekend. The Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League team will hold it's try-out camp at the Access Event…

The Border Baseball League Report

The 2018 season came to an end Tuesday night in Morden as the Baldur Regals defeated the Mohawks 3-0 in the fifth and deciding game of the final. Regals catcher Darrick Jones and Morden manager Brent…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Friday, September 14th

CFL
B.C. at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

MJHL
Exhibition
Winkler at Thief River Falls, 7 p.m.

MMJHL
Exhibition
Pembina Valley at St. Boniface, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Exhibition
Pembina Valley vs Wpg Thrashers
@ Wpg, 8:30 p.m.

WHL
Exhibition
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba Major Soccer League
8th Division
South Central Riot vs Rebellion North FC
@ Wpg, 10 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Toronto at New York, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
National League
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday, September 13th

NFL
Cincinnati 34 Baltimore 23

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Miller 2 Morris 2 (tie)
Garden Valley 2 Sanford 1
Northlands Parkway 2 Morden 1
MCI 1 Shevchenko 0
Dufferin Christian 7 Roseau Valley 0
Boys
Garden Valley 7 Dufferin Christian 0
Morden 4 Northlands Parkway 0
Miller 8 Morris 0

Major League Baseball
American League
Boston 4 Toronto 3
Baltimore 5 Oakland 3
Kansas City 6 Minnesota 4
Seattle 8 Los Angeles 2
National League
Colorado 10 Arizona 3
Chicago 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)
New York 4 Miami 3
Los Angeles 9 St. Louis 7

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login