Day One at the Scotties

Practice is over and now the 16 teams who qualified for the 2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts will start throwing rocks that count beginning Wednesday morning at the Shamrock Centre in Killarney.

Former champions Jennifer Jones of St. Vital and Kerri Einarson East St. Paul are the top two seeds followed by last years finalist Darcy Robertson of Assiniboine Memorial, Shannon Birchard of the Thistle and Briane Meilleur of Fort Rouge.

There are also two teams in Killarney who spent the Christmas break trying to win a Provincial Junior Championship in Altona.

Mackenzie Zacharias, Gaetanne Gauthier, Emily Zacharias and Ashley Groff lost out in the semifinals on New Year’s Eve morning.

Now the Altona Curling Club foursome will be competing against Manitoba’s best at the Shamrock Centre.

It's a tough day one as Zacharias begins her 2018 Provincial Scotties against Einarson and Robertson.

“They’re two of the top seeded teams so we’re going to go in there and do our best,” said the Altona skip. "Hopefully we play our best and keep it close. That’s the goal always. We’re very excited to play those two teams. It will be a lot of fun.”

This is the second trip to the Provincial Women’s Curling Championship for Mackenzie Zacharias who earned a trip to the 2016 Scotties in Beausejour.

“I was 16 and it feels like a long time ago,” Zacharias said. “It was a crazy time. It was fantastic and I was so excited to be there and to be here again. To learn from all these older teams and learn where we have to get to one day if we want to be able to compete at this high level. To be here now shows what juniors can do. There’s a couple of junior teams here this year and it’s fantastic to see that.”

That second junior team had a 4 and 3 round robin record in Altona and just missed out on the playoffs.

Rebecca Lamb, Randine Baker, Brooklyn Meiklejohn and Jenessa Rutter of the Stonewall Curling Club  are representing the Interlake region at the Scotties.

“We’re excited to be here and get started,” said Lamb. “We want to have a good week, learn and experience everything and give everyone a good game.”

Lamb added that their practice session on Tuesday was important for the team to get a feel of what lies ahead this week at the Shamrock Centre.

“We’re looking to make sure that we’re sharp and throwing it all the same – to try to throw it properly and stay together as a team.”

 

zacharias jan10

 

2018 Provincial Scotties Tournament of Hearts
@ the Shamrock Centre in Killarney
Draw #1  8:30 a.m.
Jennifer Jones, St. Vital 9 Lisa Hale-Menard, Dauphin 2
Alyssa Calvert, Carberry 10 Briane Meilleur, Fort Rouge 5
Shannon Birchard, Thistle 7 Joelle Brown, Charleswood 7
Jennifer Briscoe, Thompson 9 Kristy Watling, Fort Rouge 8 (EE)

Draw #2  12:15 p.m.
Kerri Einarson, East St. Paul vs Mackenzie Zacharias, Altona
Darcy Robertson, Assiniboine Memorial vs Tiffany McLean, Brandon
Barb Spencer, Assiniboine Memorial vs Cheryl Reed, Brandon
Jennifer Clark-Rouire, Miami vs Rebecca Lamb, Stonewall

Draw #3  4 p.m.
Jones vs Brown
Meilleur vs Briscoe
Birchard vs Hale-Menard
Watling vs Calvert

Opening Ceremony 7:15 p.m.

Draw #4  8:15 p.m.
Einarson vs McLean
Robertson vs Zacharias
Spencer vs Lamb
Clark-Rouire vs Reed


Day One at the Scotties

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Wednesday, January 10th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Basketball
Northlands Parkway vs SRSS
@ Steinbach, (g) 6 p.m. (b) 7:30 p.m.

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Portage Collegiate at Carman, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Wpg Blues, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Central Plains
@ Morden, 7:30 p.m.
Kenora at Wpg Bruins, 7:30 p.m.

AHL
Manitoba vs Grand Rapids
@ Wpg, 7 p.m.

NHL
Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

NBA
Miami at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utah at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9th

SEMHL
Carman 7 Morden 4

MJHL
Winkler 4 Steinbach 2
Virden 6 Portage 5
Dauphin 2 Swan Valley 1 (OT)

WHL
Edmonton 3 Brandon 2 (OT)

NHL
Winnipeg 7 Buffalo 4
Washington 3 Vancouver 1
Chicago 8 Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 5 Carolina 4
Nashville 2 Edmonton 1
Florida 7 St. Louis 4
Calgary 3 Minnesota 2 (OT)

NBA
Miami 90 Toronto 89
Portland 117 Oklahoma City 106
Dallas 114 Orlando 99
L.A. Lakers 99 Sacramento 86

