Day One of the Viterra Championship

2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling Championship
@ Virden
Draw #1
Graham Freeman, Virden 6 Kelly Marnoch, Carberry 4
Jason Gunnlaugson, Morris 10 Darren Perche, Charleswood 2
David Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 8 Curtis McCannell, Pilot Mound 3
Ryan Thomson, Morden 9 Steve Irwin, Brandon 3
Riley Smith, Fort Rouge 8 Kelly Robertson, Neepawa 3

Draw #2
Tanner Lott, Wpg Beach 9 Greg Todoruk, Dauphin 2
Sean Grassie, Deer Lodge 10 Mark Lukowich, Granite 3
Trevor Loreth, Granite 10 Brett Walter, Elmwood 3
Braden Calvert, Assiniboine Memorial 9 Shaun Parsons, Thompson 3
William Lyburn, Granite 8 Dean North, Carman 3

Draw #3
Reid Carruthers, West St. Paul 15 Robert Daudet, Granite 1
Terry McNamee, Brandon 7 Randy Neufeld, La Salle 2
Daniel Birchard, Pembina 8 Steen Sigurdson, Gimli 1
Corey Chambers, Lorette 10 Jeff Stewart, Gladstone 5
Dennis Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 6 Grant Shewfelt, Baldur 5 (EE)

Draw #4 8:15 p.m.
Tyler Drews, Fort Rouge vs Ty Dilello, Fort Rouge
“B” side
Irwin vs McCannell
Walter vs Parsons
Marnoch vs Perche
Robertson vs North


photo courtesy Anne Davison/Empire-Advance

Wednesday, February 6th

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Varsity Girls Basketball
Northland Parkway 56 St. Norbert 27

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Miller vs Garden Valley
@ Altona, 7:30 p.m.
Pembina vs Morden
@ Manitou, 7:30 p.m.
Portage Collegiate 3 Carman 2 (OT)

MJHL
Dauphin at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
Neepawa at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Interlake at Wpg Bruins, 7 p.m.

SEMHL
Carman at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.
(end of regular season schedule)

AHL
Grand Rapids 2 Manitoba 1

NHL
Ottawa at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

NBA
Denver at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 7th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain at Morris, 8:45 p.m.
PCI v sNorthlands Parkway
@ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
OCN at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Flordia, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary. 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

