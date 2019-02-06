Day One of the Viterra Championship

2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling Championship
@ Virden
Draw #1
Graham Freeman, Virden 6 Kelly Marnoch, Carberry 4
Jason Gunnlaugson, Morris 10 Darren Perche, Charleswood 2
David Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 8 Curtis McCannell, Pilot Mound 3
Ryan Thomson, Morden 9 Steve Irwin, Brandon 3
Riley Smith, Fort Rouge 8 Kelly Robertson, Neepawa 3
Draw #2
Tanner Lott, Wpg Beach 9 Greg Todoruk, Dauphin 2
Sean Grassie, Deer Lodge 10 Mark Lukowich, Granite 3
Trevor Loreth, Granite 10 Brett Walter, Elmwood 3
Braden Calvert, Assiniboine Memorial 9 Shaun Parsons, Thompson 3
William Lyburn, Granite 8 Dean North, Carman 3
Draw #3
Reid Carruthers, West St. Paul 15 Robert Daudet, Granite 1
Terry McNamee, Brandon 7 Randy Neufeld, La Salle 2
Daniel Birchard, Pembina 8 Steen Sigurdson, Gimli 1
Corey Chambers, Lorette 10 Jeff Stewart, Gladstone 5
Dennis Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 6 Grant Shewfelt, Baldur 5 (EE)
Draw #4 8:15 p.m.
Tyler Drews, Fort Rouge vs Ty Dilello, Fort Rouge
“B” side
Irwin vs McCannell
Walter vs Parsons
Marnoch vs Perche
Robertson vs North
photo courtesy Anne Davison/Empire-Advance