2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling Championship
@ Virden
Thursday, February 7th
Draw #5
"A" Side
Dennis Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Daniel Birchard, Pembina 4
Tanner Lott, Wpg Beach 6 Sean Grassie, Deer Lodge 4
Braden Calvert, Assiniboine Memorial 9 Trevor Loreth, Granite 3
"B" Side
Greg Todoruk, Dauphin 8 Mark Lukowich, Granite 5
Steen Sigurdson, Gimli 10 Grant Shewfelt, Baldur 4
Draw #6
"A" Side
Ryan Thomson, Morden 8 David Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 5
William Lyburn, Granite 9 Riley Smith, Fort Rouge 5
Jason Gunnlaugson, Morris 8 Graham Freeman, Virden 1
Terry McNamee, Brandon 9 Reid Carruthers, West St. Paul 5
Corey Chambers, Lorette 9 Ty Dilello, Fort Rouge 6
Draw #7
"B" Side
Randy Neufeld, La Salle 10 Robert Daudet, Granite 2
Jeff Stewart, Gladstone 8 Tyler Drews, Fort Rouge 3
Loreth 10 Dean North, Carman 6
Sigurdson 7 Grassie 4
Birchard 9 Toduruk 4
Draw #8 7:45 p.m.
Kelly Marnoch, Carberry vs David Bohn
Brett Walter, Elmwood vs Smith
Steve Irwin, Brandon vs Freeman
Neufeld vs Dilello
Carruthers vs Stewart
photo courtesy Anne Davison/Empire-Advance