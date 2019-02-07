Details
Category: Local Sports


2019 Viterra Provincial Men’s Curling Championship
@ Virden
Thursday, February 7th
Draw #5
"A" Side
Dennis Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 7 Daniel Birchard, Pembina 4
Tanner Lott, Wpg Beach 6 Sean Grassie, Deer Lodge 4
Braden Calvert, Assiniboine Memorial 9 Trevor Loreth, Granite 3
"B" Side
Greg Todoruk, Dauphin 8 Mark Lukowich, Granite 5
Steen Sigurdson, Gimli 10 Grant Shewfelt, Baldur 4

Draw #6
"A" Side
Ryan Thomson, Morden 8 David Bohn, Assiniboine Memorial 5
William Lyburn, Granite 9 Riley Smith, Fort Rouge 5
Jason Gunnlaugson, Morris 8 Graham Freeman, Virden 1
Terry McNamee, Brandon 9 Reid Carruthers, West St. Paul 5
Corey Chambers, Lorette 9 Ty Dilello, Fort Rouge 6

Draw #7
"B" Side
Randy Neufeld, La Salle 10 Robert Daudet, Granite 2
Jeff Stewart, Gladstone 8 Tyler Drews, Fort Rouge 3
Loreth 10 Dean North, Carman 6
Sigurdson 7 Grassie 4
Birchard 9 Toduruk 4

Draw #8 7:45 p.m.
Kelly Marnoch, Carberry vs David Bohn
Brett Walter, Elmwood vs Smith
Steve Irwin, Brandon vs Freeman
Neufeld vs Dilello
Carruthers vs Stewart


photo courtesy Anne Davison/Empire-Advance

 

Thursday, February 7th

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Prairie Mountain at Morris (ppd)
PCI vs Northlands Parkway
@ Portage, 7:30 p.m.

MJHL
OCN at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary. 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

NBA
L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Boston, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, February 8th

SEMHL
Quarterfinals
Winkler at Warren, 8 p.m.
Notre Dame at Portage, 7:30 p.m.
(1st games in best of 5 series)

Zone 4 High School Hockey League
Garden Valley vs Morris
@ Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Northlands Parkway vs Prairie Mountain
@ Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Miller vs Pembina
@ Altona, 8 p.m.
Portage Collegiate at Morden, 8 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Dauphin, 7:30 p.m.
Selkirk at Neepawa, 7:30 p.m.
Virden at Steinbach, 7:30 p.m.
OCN at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley vs St. Vital
@ Morris, 7 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley vs Southwest
@ Melita, 7:30 p.m.
Kenora vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Parkland at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Norman at Wpg Thrashers, 7:30 p.m.

WHL
Swift Current at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Carolina at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

NBA
Cleveland at Washington, 6 p.m.
Denver at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New York at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

