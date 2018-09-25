Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame



Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame.

Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988.

After concluding his junior career, he was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the third round, 57th overall of the 198 NHL Draft.

Derksen played four years with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA Div I) helping the Badgers win the Frozen Four in 1990. Over the next 12 years, Derksen played at various levels of professional hockey in the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League, International Hockey League and professional leagues in Finland and Germany.

“When I received the call from Ken Pearson I was literally flushed with emotions and could barely carry the rest of the conversation without pause,” said Derksen.

“It is such a great honour and I am truly humbled to say the least. The Winkler Flyers organization gave me an opportunity to carry out my dream of one day making it to college and the NHL. It was a privilege that I will never forget. I am really looking forward to the HOF weekend and to reconnect with the great community of Winkler/Morden where I grew up.”

Current Winkler Flyers’ Governor Dan Giesbrecht was a coach with the Flyers during Duane’s playing career and had these memories of the Flyers Hall of Famer.

“I remember Duane Derksen as a very skilled and personable athlete who was a fierce competitor and a great team player who hated to lose. He battled as hard during practices as he would during games. He hated it when any shot beat and he always owned his crease. No teammate or foe entered that space without him paying a price. He always gave the Flyers a chance to win and his teammates respected him for that. The Flyer fans loved for his outstanding but colorful play and did not mind when on occasion Duane got involved in some extracurricular activity. Duane possesses that special gift that all superior athletes and successful people have – the drive to succeed and become the best they could be in whatever they do. It is great to see that Duane has successfully transferred this gift into becoming a thriving businessman and a contributing citizen. Duane Derksen has definitely earned the privilege of being inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame on November 10, 2018. Congratulations Duane! You are one of the many success stories of Winkler Flyer Hockey.”

The Flyers Hall of Fame Banquet will take place at the Quality Inn in Winkler on Saturday, November 10th.

Derksen will join Dan Giesbrecht (Builder), Peter Derksen (Coach), Ed Belfour (Player), Steve Harder (Player), Wade Sambrook (Player), and the entire 1991-1992 Winkler Flyers Championship team in the Hall of Fame.

Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Botterill will be the quest speaker.

Joining Canada’s Olympic Hockey Team in 1998 at the age of 18 – its youngest member – Botterill has gone on to win three gold medals and one silver, as well as five World Championships where she was twice named MVP.