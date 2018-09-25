Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Details
Category: Local Sports


Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame.

Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988.

After concluding his junior career, he was chosen by the Washington Capitals in the third round, 57th overall of the 198 NHL Draft.

Derksen played four years with the University of Wisconsin (NCAA Div I) helping the Badgers win the Frozen Four in 1990. Over the next 12 years, Derksen played at various levels of professional hockey in the American Hockey League, East Coast Hockey League, International Hockey League and professional leagues in Finland and Germany.

“When I received the call from Ken Pearson I was literally flushed with emotions and could barely carry the rest of the conversation without pause,” said Derksen.

“It is such a great honour and I am truly humbled to say the least. The Winkler Flyers organization gave me an opportunity to carry out my dream of one day making it to college and the NHL. It was a privilege that I will never forget. I am really looking forward to the HOF weekend and to reconnect with the great community of Winkler/Morden where I grew up.”

Current Winkler Flyers’ Governor Dan Giesbrecht was a coach with the Flyers during Duane’s playing career and had these memories of the Flyers Hall of Famer.

“I remember Duane Derksen as a very skilled and personable athlete who was a fierce competitor and a great team player who hated to lose. He battled as hard during practices as he would during games. He hated it when any shot beat and he always owned his crease. No teammate or foe entered that space without him paying a price. He always gave the Flyers a chance to win and his teammates respected him for that. The Flyer fans loved for his outstanding but colorful play and did not mind when on occasion Duane got involved in some extracurricular activity. Duane possesses that special gift that all superior athletes and successful people have – the drive to succeed and become the best they could be in whatever they do. It is great to see that Duane has successfully transferred this gift into becoming a thriving businessman and a contributing citizen. Duane Derksen has definitely earned the privilege of being inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame on November 10, 2018. Congratulations Duane! You are one of the many success stories of Winkler Flyer Hockey.”

The Flyers Hall of Fame Banquet will take place at the Quality Inn in Winkler on Saturday, November 10th.

Derksen will join Dan Giesbrecht (Builder), Peter Derksen (Coach), Ed Belfour (Player), Steve Harder (Player), Wade Sambrook (Player), and the entire 1991-1992 Winkler Flyers Championship team in the Hall of Fame.

Olympic gold medalist Jennifer Botterill will be the quest speaker.

Joining Canada’s Olympic Hockey Team in 1998 at the age of 18 – its youngest member – Botterill has gone on to win three gold medals and one silver, as well as five World Championships where she was twice named MVP.

 

 

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

Flyers Ride Hot Power-Play To Season Opening Victory

The Winkler Flyers rode a red hot power-play on their way to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Neepawa Natives in their first official game of the 2018-2019 regular season. The Flyers scored three…

Sportsbeat

The Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings play their home opener tonight against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Wheat Kings head coach David Anning will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Portage Collegiate boys golf team has qualified for the Provincial Championships for the fourth straight year. Trojans golf coach Joanne Clark-Gillespie will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4…

The Flyers Report

Winkler's home opener is Friday against the Neepawa Natives. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM Radio 950.…

Off the Tee

The University of Manitoba Bisons mens golf team has enjoyed a successful month of September. Bisons coach Garth Goodbrandson will join Clayton Dreger on Off the Tee which airs Tuesdays at 11:35 a.m.…

Jets Win Preseason Opener

Joe Morrow scored the winning goal at 11:45 of the third period as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 at Bell MTS Place. Morrow took a pass from Patrik Laine at the right face-off dot…

Hawks Win Two of Three

The Pembina Valley Hawks opened their preseason schedule with three games this past weekend against the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League’s three Winnipeg teams at the Southdale Arena. “Super happy…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Monday, September 24th

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Garden Valley 2 Miller 1
Northlands Parkway 6 MCI 0
Morden 7 Sanford 0
Morris 2 Dufferin Christian 1 
Roseau Valley vs Shevchenko
@ Dominion City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Garden Valley 1 Miller 1 (tie)
Dufferin Christian 6 Morris 0
Roseau Valley vs Shevchenko
@ Dominion City, 6:15 p.m.

South Central Athletic Conference
High School Volleyball
Varsity Girls
Dakota over Northlands Parkway
25-7, 25-17, 25-14
Varsity Boys
Dakota over Northlands Parkway
25-15, 25-18, 25-15

NHL
Exhibition
Winnipeg 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

Major League Baseball
American League
Houston 5 Toronto 3
New York 4 Tampa Bay 1
Boston 6 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 4 Chicago 0
Los Angeles 5 Texas 4 (11 innings)
Oakland 7 Seattle 3
National League
Washington 7 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago 1
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4
Colorado 10 Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 7 Arizona 4
San Diego 5 San Francisco 0

NFL
Pittsburgh 30 Tampa Bay 27

 

Tuesday, September 25th

Zone 4 High School Girls Soccer
Roseau Valley vs MCI
@ Gretna, 4:30 p.m.

MJHL
Swan Valley at Virden, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
New York at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login