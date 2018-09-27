Drop the Puck

Details
Category: Local Sports


The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend.

"We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are really coming together. We were happy with our preseason. This week in practice we've been able to bring the team together. Leadership is starting to emerge. Roles are starting to take shape for guys. We're in our room now and everyone is really excited. As a coaching staff we are so pleased with the group we have and I think we're going to really be able to do some good things this year."

Andrews pointed out that the coaching staff had a number of tough decisions to make when finalizing this seasons roster.

"The guys who tried out really brought their A game and were focused in try-outs. Some of them, it was evident they really took some time to prepare over the summer. Any time you have good competition in try-outs, that usually makes for a good, solid team and I think that's where we're at right now."

The Hawks will play their season opener Saturday at the Southdale Arena in Winnipeg against the Bruins and then play their home opener Saturday against the Eastman Selects in Morden.

"We're expecting two real difficult games," Andrews said. "We played the Bruins in the preseason and I think all three of those Winnipeg teams are all going to be quite strong. They'll test us and hopefully we're ready for what they bring."

"Our game plan is simple," added Andrews. "We have a plan for how we want to operate in all three zones of the rink and we're going to stick to that game plan. As a coaching staff, we feel if we can do that - we're going to be successful regardless of any team we play. This league is so good and there's lots of great players. All the success we have as a team this year is going to be because guys are filling roles, doing their jobs and pulling in the same direction."

 

Pembina Valley Hawks 2018-2019 roster

Submit Sports News

More Sports News

Drop the Puck

The Pembina Valley Hawks will open the 2018-2019 Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League season this weekend. "We're super excited," said Hawks co-coach Jeff Andrews. "The last two, three weeks, things are…

The Flyers Report

Winkler recorded a pair of wins over the Neepawa Natives last weekend. Head coach Steve Mullin will join Clayton Dreger on the Flyers Report which airs Thursdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The soccer playoffs begin next week. Morden Thunder girls coach Tyler Sloan will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4 High School Sports Report which airs Wednesdays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m. on CFAM…

Off the Tee

The 16th Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place Monday night at the Elmhurst Golf & Country Club. 2018 inductees Greg Holden, Al Scott and Steve Bannatyne will join Clayton Dreger…

Derksen Named to Flyers Hall of Fame

Duane Derksen will be inducted into the Winkler Flyers Hall of Fame. Derksen, who grew up in Morden, played three seasons in goal for the Flyers from 1985 to 1988. After concluding his junior career,…

The Bombers Report

Winnipeg defeated the Montreal Alouettes 31-14 last Friday at Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O'Shea will join Clayton Dreger on the Bombers Report which airs Mondays at 11:35 a.m. & 5:20 p.m.…

Flyers Earn Shootout Victory at the Yellowhead Centre

Goaltender Riley Morgan made 48 saves and stopped all three Neepawa skaters in the shootout as the Winkler Flyers downed the Natives 4-3 for the second straight night. It was a game of highs and lows…

Flyers Ride Hot Power-Play To Season Opening Victory

The Winkler Flyers rode a red hot power-play on their way to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Neepawa Natives in their first official game of the 2018-2019 regular season. The Flyers scored three…

Sportsbeat

The Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings play their home opener tonight against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Wheat Kings head coach David Anning will join Clayton Dreger on Sportsbeat which airs…

The Zone 4 High School Sports Report

The Portage Collegiate boys golf team has qualified for the Provincial Championships for the fourth straight year. Trojans golf coach Joanne Clark-Gillespie will join Clayton Dreger on the Zone 4…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Thursday, September 27th

Zone 4 High School Soccer
Girls
Garden Valley 1 Northlands Parkway 1
Miller vs Dufferin Christian
@ Altona, 4:30 p.m.
Morris vs Sanford
@ La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Morden 11 Shevchenko 0
Garden Valley 8 Morris 0
Miller vs Dufferin Christian
@ Altona, 6 p.m.

MJHL
Winkler at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Neepawa at Waywayseecappo, 7:30 p.m.

NHL
Exhibition
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

NFL
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
New York 12 Tampa Bay 1
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
Colorado 5 Philadelphia 3
Atlanta at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 28th

MJHL
Steinbach at Winkler, 7:30 p.m.
Portage at OCN, 7 p.m.
Dauphin at Selkirk, 7:30 p.m.

MMJHL
Pembina Valley at Transcona, 8 p.m.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League
Pembina Valley at Wpg Bruins, 7 p.m.
Central Plains vs Yellowhead
@ Shoal Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Eastman vs Wpg Thrashers
@ Beausejour, 8 p.m.
Norman at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball
American League
Chicago at Minnesota
d/h: 1:10 p.m., 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
New York at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Oakland at Los Angeles, 9:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
St. Louis at Chicago, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Interleague
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login