Enjoy Your Christmas Tree Safely

Freshness is best when choosing a real Christmas tree, not just for the added beauty and smell of fresh pine, but also to lower the risk of fire.
To keep your tree fresh, cutting at least 2 inches from the base of the trunk before placing it in its stand, and watering it daily is key.
Within 30 seconds, a dry tree that catches fire can be entirely engulfed in flames. Winkler Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says a tree that is watered daily, the rate of it burning and spreading is significantly slower.
"Make sure that when you place the tree in your house that its kept away from heat sources, like fireplaces, candles, heat vents, or lights because that will enhance it drying out," said Paetzold. It's also important to turn lights off before you go to bed or leave the house, especially if using incandescent light bulbs.
In a situation where a tree would catch fire, and you're not there immediately with an extinguisher, Paetzold said your best bet is to close the door to keep flames contained, then exit the building and call 911.
Click here for a video showing just how quickly a dried-out Christmas tree fire burns.
Most artificial trees are made with material consisting of a fire retardant. If ignited, a real tree, if dried out can become fully engulfed in flames in less than 30 seconds
